When it comes to your own wedding, there's a lot to be said for simply skipping town.

Wedding planning is stressful at the best of times and outsourcing your celebration to an international planner or venue is the quickest - and sometimes cheapest - way to take the pressure off.

But there can be downsides too. There may be extra costs for your friends and family that at-home weddings don't carry. Some of your guests may not be able to make it (or although that can be an upside too).

The Travel team make their cases for the best destinations to consider if you're running away to tie the knot.

Close to home: Fiji

Travel writer Juliette Sivertsen

It's the stuff wedding dreams are made of.



White sandy beaches, private atolls, seaside caves or lush tropical gardens - there's no shortage of dreamy backdrops in Fiji in front of which to say "I do."



With 333 islands making up the nation, it's not surprising Fiji is a popular choice for weddings and elopements, especially for New Zealanders given its proximity - about three hours' flight from Auckland.

Destination wedding, Fiji. Photo / Karma Catch Me

And with its large tourism infrastructure, Fiji's resorts are well set up to manage destination weddings, honeymoons and even the hens' and stags' dos. Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort on Viti Levu has a wedding every day, while Tokoriki Island Resort in the upper Mamanucas is one of the most popular adults-only properties for weddings.



Temperatures hover between 26C and 31C year round, with the best time to travel to Fiji during the dry season, which is the New Zealand winter. Between December and March, there's a greater risk of rain, high humidity and cyclones. Areas such as Pacific Harbour generally have a higher annual rainfall, so if you're desperate for blue skies, you may want to consider the consistently drier side of the nation such as the Coral Coast, Denarau, Yasawa and Mamanuca islands. The humidity is always higher than New Zealand so choose wedding attire that can cope with the heat and brides may need to opt for a hairstyle that can withstand a sticky atmosphere.



Elopements are no longer taboo, with some resorts marketing themselves for secret, intimate getaways for those who just want to savour the moment to themselves.



The key is getting a good wedding planner who understands not only your needs, but also how things work in Fiji - including Fiji Time. Some say the "relaxed" vibes and communication are part of the island charm, but delayed responses and last-minute decisions could make a couple feel even more stressed, especially when organising it all from a distance.



But there's one particular charm of Fiji that can never be understated - the happiness the locals share with all visitors. Yes, there is spectacular tropical island scenery and a honeymoon destination already in front of you - but what better way to ring in married life than be surrounded with some of the most genuinely friendly people in the world.



When to go:

May to October is the dry season, and conveniently coincides with the New Zealand winter.

Further afield: The Philippines

Travel writer Juliette Sivertsen

Longing for a long-distance escape but on a budget? The Philippines offers a destination wedding that is away from home but doesn't cost a fortune.

Made up of more than 7000 islands, the colourful archipelago will give a tropical theme to your nuptials, but with a slightly more exotic feel than the Pacific Islands or a Queensland wedding.

Getting married in the Philippines also opens up a number of themes - be it a relaxed beachside ceremony, a foodie's delight or something for the eco-conscious bride or the adventurous couple.

With a population of more than 104 million, Philippines' authorities are well aware of the need to protect the spectacular natural environment. The eco-conscious wanting to keep their footprint to a minimum have plenty of options. El Nido owns a group of sustainable resorts, such as Pangulasian Island, where the staff are trained in responsible tourism and waste management. Or, exchange vows on top of a limestone cliff on the edge of Bohol's Panglao Island at Amorita resort, which has initiatives in place to protect and preserve the surrounding natural environment.

For the couple wanting an intimate tropical wedding, Bluewater Sumilon Island Resort has a bit of everything, with a shifting sandbar, ocean vistas and a backdrop of mountain ranges. Adventurous couples who want to get off the beaten track, could marry after a hike to the top of Mount Pulag, the Philippines' second highest peak - if a six-hour climb doesn't put you off.

For couples passionate about a celebration feast, the Philippines has plenty of regional treats for the reception. One common tradition is a whole pig slowly roasted and basted for several hours, resulting in delightfully tender meat and a crispy skin. Known as "lechon", locals say Cebu has the best version. And if the traditional wedding cake isn't your thing, there are plenty of local Filipino sweets and treats for the dessert table. A perfect excuse for some day trips to the neighbourhood bakeries and pastry shops.

With a tourism catchphrase "It's More Fun in the Philippines", the expectations have been set for a brilliant bridal knees-up.

When to go:

November to April is the dry season, and the collest months are December through February.

The classic: Italy

Deputy travel editor Maggie Wicks

What could possibly be more romantic than an Italian wedding?

The warm Mediterranean breeze, pastel-painted coastal villages, plates of fresh pasta and insalata caprese washed down with crisp prosecco, miles and miles of red tape to wade through . . .

But despite being known for its love of complicated bureaucratic rules and processes, the wedding business is huge in Italy. So as long as you're willing to hire a wedding planner, your dream Italian wedding can be a straightforward and easy process.

The first step in making things as simple as possible? Get legally hitched before you leave home.

Stefanie Grassley is the owner of Ristonchi , a 1000-year-old Italian castle that can be hired for weddings in the Tuscan countryside. Grassley says that making your Italian wedding a legal ceremony will only complicate the process.

"Those that want a legal ceremony are always frustrated by how things are and the lack of communication," she says. "Almost all of our couple get married before they come."

She says this makes their Italian experience so much easier and enjoyable.

"That way they have a ceremony at which a friend or celebrant officiates. Nothing legal, just all about love."

Working with a planner means you can outsource as many details as you're happy to. From bartenders and catering, to photographers, furniture and flowers, there is a lot to manage across language barriers and timezones.

So, find your dream crumbling castle, villa or convent, book a planner you trust, and leave the negotiations, paperwork and flower arrangements to them. Then you can get on with practising your "Sì lo voglio" ("I want to").

When to go:

March to May is the Italian spring and also shoulder season, so you'll have fewer tourists, cooler weather and better chances of securing your dream venue.

The wildcard: Mexico

Deputy travel editor Maggie Wicks

How do you talk a few dozen people into flying overseas to watch you get hitched? You could start by choosing a destination on everyone's wishlist.

There's no doubt that Mexico is quite a distance to ask of your loved ones - they'll be churning through their annual leave as well as their savings to make it to your big day. But Mexico has the added bonus of being somewhere that almost everyone wants to visit. Plus once the ticket is bought, on-the-ground costs are very reasonable.

Mexico has so many postcard-perfect locales to choose from. To the north there's Tulum for the party beaches and nightlife, and in the south the Baja peninsula for the natural beauty of the coast and the deserts to the west. Inland, San Miguel de Allende is a popular spot - a beautifully preserved colonial town that offers cobblestone streets, boutique hotels, modern restaurants and temperate weather all year round.

It's important to consider what time of year you're planning to visit. In general, the drier cooler months are December through February. But Mexico, with its almost 10,000km of beaches, mountainous centre, and deserts in between, is a land of microclimates and weather bubbles. Dry and sunny on the coast could mean bucketing rain in the highlands.

Most people would choose a coastal wedding, so crowds are a factor to consider. If money is a priority, consider travelling in the off-season when you'll find fewer tourists and incredible deals on accommodation (but scorching temperatures).

As with any popular destination, avoid school holidays, Christmas and Easter, and local holidays (you can find all of Mexico's public holidays listed here ).

When to go:

December to February is generally drier and cooler but, to be sure, research exactly where you're heading.

The green option: New Zealand

Travel writer Thomas Bywater

For many Kiwi couples taking the plunge, a far-flung beach wedding is the ideal. Far enough to put some distance between them and that one overbearing aunt, who never got an invitation.

However, recently, the tide has been turning in favour of tying the knot in New Zealand.

Destination weddings are a serious financial strain and - with guests normally paying for their own transport and sometimes accommodation - an exotic destination is a sure way to decimate a guest list.

Not a bad spot for it. Have a destination wedding right at home - Mt Cook National Park, New Zealand. Photo / 123RF

Then, there is the realisation there is a cost beyond the financial: jetting off to Timbuktu for a blow-out wedding? Your guests' wallets won't thank you and neither will the planet.

Sustainability is high up the modern couple's wedding wishlist. And there are few other countries where you can responsibly and locally source so much of the ceremony: native floral arrangements; seasonal food; you could go as far as to exchange rings made from ethically sourced alluvial gold from the South Island.



At the very least you can toast the union with a bottle from Marlborough.

Then there's the fact that New Zealand is a stunner. You don't need to fly to the other side of the world to know that Aotearoa's "the one". Plus, commonsense laws make getting married outdoors simple - in either the bush, beach or at the bach.

White wedding atop The Remarkables. Photo / Rich Bayley Photography

An outdoor ceremony is the chance to make the day your own. One couple who did so are snowsport enthusiasts Jen and Mick Quante, who blog at thesnowchasers.com .

"Ski trips with our friends in Queenstown had become an annual event so there was no doubt that we wanted to get married here," said Jen, who had arranged the perfect wedding on top of Otago's Remarkables mountain range. From there they flew to Coronet Peak for their first ski as newlyweds. "I guess you could call that our wedding waltz."

The wedding photos are spectacular .

The Department of Internal Affairs advises couples "to include an alternative indoor venue on their Notice of Intended Marriage, in case of unsuitable weather conditions."

Although a white wedding will never go out of fashion, a blizzard might be pushing it.

When to go:

When there are four seasons in one day, any time is perfect.