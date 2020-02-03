Patterns, perspective and playing with light are key themes for landscape photographers, as is a passion for capturing nature.

That passion and the ability to highlight nature's murals has lead an amateur Russian photographer to claim the top award in the International Landscape Photographer of the Year contest.

Oleg Ershov won the coveted overall title of Landscape Photographer of the Year, after submitting a selection of his images.

Based in Moscow, Ershov said his interest for photography began in 2007, when he bought his first DSLR camera and signed up for a photo tour to Southwest USA.

"I was struck by the tremendous variety of landscapes, colours and textures found in nature."

One of the winning entries. Photo / Oleg Ershov, The International Photographer of the Year

Ershov said just being in location at dawn and watching the start of a new day gives him tremendous vitality.

"My passion for landscape photography is based on a love of nature, especially in places where human intervention is not yet visible."

Photo / Oleg Ershov, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

He said in his statement his favourite destinations for landscape photography were Iceland, Scotland and the USA's Southwest.

Yang Guang of China came in second place, and Canada's Blake Randall placed third.

Yang Guang of China was runner up in the main award. Photo / Yang Guang, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Blake Randell of Canada came in third place. Photo / Blake Randell, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Judges were looking for photographers who could provide more than a single winning image, and someone with consistency and repeatability in their skill and imagination, in determining the recipient of the top accolade.

With more than 3400 entries from 840 entrants, the competition drew submissions from amateurs and professionals alike all over the world.

The Landscape Photograph of the Year went to Magali Chesnel from France for her aerial salt marsh image.

Magali Chesnel won the accolade for the best single image in the contest. Photo / Magali Chesnel, The International Photographer of the Year

"I thought it would create an amazing abstract aerial photo, with the white of the salt contrasting against the bright pink colours, thanks to the proliferation of a red alga, the Dunaliella salina," she said in her statement.

"From the ground, this scene doesn't look glamorous at all, but from a bird's eye view, it becomes unexpected, beautiful and like a painting."

"By observing the landscape from above, I discovered the spectacular designs of Mother Nature which blend together to form a canvas which never fails to impress me."

Second and third place for best overall image went to Sander Grefte of the Netherlands and Peter Adam Hoszang of Hungary, respectively.

Chairman of Judges Peter Eastway said: "While humanity concerns itself with the challenges of climate change, landscape photographers are doing their part, revealing and showcasing just how amazing and worth saving our planet is."

The top images in the contest have been compiled into a gallery ebook.

The Wildlife in Landscape special award went to Ricardo Da Cunha of Australia. Photo / Ricardo Da Cunha, The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Ignacio Palacios received the Abstract Aerial Award. Photo / Ignacio Palacios, The International Photographer of the Year