Where did you go on your first overseas trip, and what are your strongest memories from it?

Canberra, Australia, a surprise for my 13th birthday to watch a rally. Australia's animals are most memorable to me, especially the snakes.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

A camping trip with the whole family to the lakes in the central South Island. My most fond memories were formed on these trips; I regret that we don't get enough time for it now.

Who has most inspired your travels?

Motorsport has required me to travel all over the world to compete. Some years I've caught as many as 150 flights.

Hayden Paddon competing in Rally Australia in 2016. Photo / Timo Amis

What is the best trip you've ever been on?

I have great memories of a short trip to Fiji a couple of years ago. It was a spur-of-the-moment decision to join my family there, during a difficult time, and allowed me to escape things for a while.

And the worst?

None spring to mind, I think any time you are lucky enough to travel you should appreciate it and not take it for granted.

What's your approach to packing for an overseas trip?

Time is limited for me so I have to pack quickly. I'm never fully unpacked from the previous trip, so that helps. I always take enough underwear and training clothes for the days I'm away, anything extra is a bonus.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad – and why?

Scandinavia - there are so many similarities to New Zealand. Despite the hustle and bustle of central and western Europe nearby, it's quiet, relaxed and picturesque.

Haydon Paddon loves the relaxed vibe in Scandinavia. Photo / Getty Images

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

It's hard to beat a good sunrise in New Zealand. The best sunset would be in Sardinia, in the Mediterranean. It's unbelievable the way the sun reflects off the ocean and surrounding mountains.

Nothing beats a sunset in Sardinia says Haydon Paddon. Photo / Getty Images

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

I usually go straight back to work, but once I'm home in the evening I enjoy some good home-cooked food that I've missed while travelling, then try to beat the jet lag.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

My family, friends and our lifestyle. We have it very good here in New Zealand which I took for granted until I lived overseas. I always look forward to returning to New Zealand!

Where is the one destination you must see before you die, and why?

I'd love to explore Antarctica or the Arctic, it's so different from anywhere else. I'd also like to tick off more places in the USA, Canada and Asia.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

The feeling of freedom. Travelling is a great opportunity to disconnect from the world and reflect. You can learn so much from other cultures and you become more open-minded.

Rally driver Hayden Paddon is a Hyundai New Zealand ambassador.