Deal of the week: Ho Chi Minh by coach

Soak in the culture and spectacular sights of Vietnam on a 12-day coach tour from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, priced from $2368pp, twin-share, for bookings made by February 29.

Touted as "a holiday of a lifetime", the itinerary includes the Unesco World Heritage Site, Ha Long Bay — with its glorious caves, limestone scenery and floating villages.

You'll travel through unspoiled countryside and national parks, wander through museums and the narrow war tunnels in the Cu Chi region. The tour departs from Hanoi on selected dates between February and November.



Contact: Cosmos Tours, 0800 000 883 or cosmostours.co.nz



All around Hokkaido

Circle the Japanese island of Hokkaido on an eight-day roundtrip cruise from Yokohama. Your cruise ship journey aboard Diamond Princess will immerse you in Japanese culture with its own Japanese Bath, on-board street performers and Japanese dining experiences.

The cruise calls into Kushiro and Hakodate along the way. Priced from $1829pp, twin-share for an Interior Stateroom, all main meals and on-board entertainment are included. Your booking comes with the convenience ofaPremier Beverage Package, Wi-Fi, and a US$75 onboard credit. This cruise departs on September 1. Book by March 12.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 808 040 or helloworld.co.nz



Outback Opera

Opera Australia performed at Uluru last year — a sold-out concert that included a chamber orchestra and the spellbinding colours of Uluru's 50,000 glass spheres, Field of Light. Come December12, the event will be repeated for rapturous fans.

Two nights at Emu Walk Apartments, Ayers Rock Resort and Gold Admission to Opera Gala at Uluru are priced from $899pp, double share. An upgrade to a three-night package is available.

Book by February 8. Travel from December 11 to 13.

Advertisement

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 808 040 or helloworld.co.nz



Royal gardens with Cunard

A Sydney roundtrip on board Queen Elizabeth is sure to inspire enthusiastic gardeners. Australian horticulturalist, landscape designer and television

personality Jamie Durie will be on board with other gardening experts for a seven-night cruise in March next year. Celebrity guests will share with passengers their knowledge and ideas. The itinerary includes overnight stays in Hobart and Melbourne and visits to beautiful gardens. Priced from $1755pp, twin-share for an Inside Cabin, airfares from New Zealand to Sydney are additional. The cruise departs from Sydney on March 1, 2021.

Contact: Our Cruise, 0800 400 498 or ourcruise.co.nz



Waikiki week awaits

Fly with Air New Zealand from Auckland to Hawaii for a five-night holiday, priced from $1699pp, staying at Courtyard by Marriot Waikiki.

You'll stay in a Deluxe Room — or, for an extra $99pp, you can upgrade to a Junior Suite. Various travel periods are available. Book by February 11.



Contact: Our Pacific, 0800 500 598 or ourpacific.co.nz/hawaii

