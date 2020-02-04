Kate Watson flies Thai Airways from Auckland to London Heathrow via Bangkok

The planes: Auckland to Bangkok: Boeing 787-9, Bangkok to London: Airbus Industrie A380.

Class: Economy.

How full: No spare seats spotted.

Fellow passengers: The usual mix, all well-behaved bar one person whose phone alarm went off every few minutes on the night flight to London. Mate!

Baggage Allowance: A respectable 30kg per person checked in plus 7kg per person carry-on.

Price: $7427.64 for two adults and two children aged 12 and 10 (sourced after several weeks' searching).

Service: Perfunctorily pleasant, however the busy staff did take the time to bring out a special tool to disengage our kids' glitchy entertainment consoles shortly after take-off. Phew!

Meals: Tasty and ample. Extra salt and pepper wouldn't go amiss but good on Thai Airways for recognising the probable waste factor unused sachets entail.

Toilets: Clean.

Overall experience: Let's be frank, two 12-hour flights with a four-hour stopover isn't for the faint-hearted. There was some definite hallucinatory fatigue happening by the time we boarded our second flight and Economy seating isn't made for a comfortable night's sleep.

Advice: Hydrate well and set your body clock to your destination time zone as soon as you board. For me, that meant catching a nap around 2pm NZ time so that I could endure the gruelling wait in Bangkok Airport before our second flight. We also took No-Jet-Lag pills every few hours when not asleep, and didn't feel too bad on arrival.

Would I fly again: Yes, but I think all airlines need to step up their spaciousness in Economy.