Amsterdam is on his wish list, but Paris was a disappointment.

Where was the first overseas trip you ever took, and what are your strongest memories from it?

My aunty, who was teaching in Brunei, flew me and my sister over and we went all across Borneo. The craziest part was when we went to an almost completely abandoned theme park with two functioning rides, a clown walking around smoking a cigarette, and animatronic pirates whose faces had fallen off so they looked like terminators. It was wild.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?



A Christchurch classic: 2 nights at Hanmer Springs, a pool pass for both days but only a hydra slide pass for one day. Fish and chips for dinner, a walk up Conical Hill and hire a VHS from the same fish and chip store to watch in the evening.



What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?



My boyfriend and I went to Japan for New Years 2018 and it was incredible. We spent two weeks there, ate the best food, played a lot of arcade games, went to theme parks, second-hand shopping, and just walked around the greatest country in the world.



And the worst?



I went to Paris by myself for one day and someone scammed me into buying a friendship bracelet for 20 euros outside the Louvre.



What's your approach to packing for an overseas trip?



I put on some 90s rock and try and get it all done at truly the very last minute. Always attempt to be minimal, always end up absolutely bulging.



What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?



London, because after all the reports of it being grim, grey and lonely, every time I've gone it's been beautiful sunshine and full of happy people.



Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?



I've been to Edinburgh for the Fringe Festival and to be honest have experienced quite a few sunrises there walking home from some pretty wild nights out.



What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

I love to have a big long bath or play a truly mind-numbing video game. Go swimming at a little inner-city bay if it's summer.



What do you miss most about home when you travel?



Good coffee. I constantly make the mistake of ordering a "long black", only to receive about two litres of very weak black coffee.



Where is the one destination you must see before you die?



Amsterdam – I'm Dutch, and I've never traced my roots. The Netherlands was the first place to legalise gay marriage, they've legalised other cool things… and everyone bikes. I reckon I'd fit in great.



Eli Matthewson co-hosts The Male Gayz Live! on February 13 and is on the line-up for No Homo - Queer Comedy: Pride Edition on February 14, both as part of the Auckland Pride Festival 2020. aucklandpride.org.nz