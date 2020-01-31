This small island in the Irish sea is offering visitors the chance to connect with the long forgotten past, an age before the cell phone tower.

The Isle of Man tourism board is offering visitors the chance to trade in their smartphone for the day in exchange for something they are calling an analogue 'phone box.'

Inside the box is packed all sorts of analogue substitutes for iPhone apps, including: a topographical map of the island, a film camera and a Google search worth of guidebooks.

There's even a pack of playing cards, in case you have to resort to an analogue game of Solitaire.

It's hoped that these digital detox survival kits might help phone addicts switch off and better explore the island. They will be supplied to specific rural retreats, including Knockaloe Beg Farm and the Glen Helen 'glamping' site.

Advertisement

Look less at a screen and more at this! Photo / James Qualtrough, Unsplash

The local tourism board, Visit Isle of Man recently carried out research that showed 83 per cent of those on mainland Britain could benefit from a digital detox.

52 per cent of visitors admit to checking work emails while on holiday and 54 per cent are still working remotely while visiting the island.

Worse still the study shows that 73 per cent of travellers report companions on their phone being a source of resentment while on holiday.

Frankly the residents are insulted that tourists aren't giving the destination's rugged charm the attention it deserves.

The rural isle is home to just 84,000 people.

At just 572 square kilometres, the Isle of man is full of medieval castles, rugged coastline and a truly unique celtic culture. Something you can research more about at the Manx Museum in the capital, Port Douglas.

The isle of Man is home to 84000 people and stunning medieval castles. Photo / James Qualtrough, Unsplash

Short of banning the devices the tourism board decided to come up with a solution to phone-dependency syndrome.

"We want to encourage our visitors to disconnect, switch off and step away from digital distractions in order to disassociate from work and social media and concentrate better on surroundings," said Angela Byrne head of tourism for the Isle of Man.

Advertisement

"By installing Phoneboxes in glamping locations around the island, this will help people escape from everyday life and embrace the many activities that the Island has to offer as well as spending time connecting with each other, without relying on technology for entertainment or communication.

"From our impressive network of heritage railways, medieval castles and heritage sites, to our 18 beautiful national glens, long stretching coastlines and country walks that produce vistas which take your breath away, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

"Although life without a phone can seem daunting at first, there's nothing that cannot be solved the good old-fashioned way."

The island is offering free 'handset free' digital detox holidays through 2020. Email phoneboxes@hopeandglorypr.com to sign up.