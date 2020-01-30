Air New Zealand might be thinking about starting a cabin crew choir. They'd be spoilt for choice.

A new video has emerged, just a few days after Cecilia Tufuga was recorded serenading an Air NZ domestic service with a rendition of Simon and Garfunkel's Cecilia.

This time a cabin crew member has raised the bar, by singing on NZ99 from Auckland to Tokyo.

Cabin crew member Christen James arrived on the bridge with an unusual PA message, telling passengers he was going to "do something a little bit special for you on this international flight."

Having seen the video of his colleague he said he was inspired to raise the tone with some impressive bi-lingual singing.

"I like a bit of a challenge, so I'm going to be singing Amazing Grace for you in both English and Japanese."

True to his word the Kiwi musician entertained his captive audience, who showed their appreciation with whooping and applause. The Japanese rendition was not your average Karaoke.

Posting the video to his Facebook page, James thanked the airline for the "amazing opportunity to sing for Passengers onboard NZ99 Auckland – Tokyo".

Shortly afterwards it was picked up by the official Air New Zealand Facebook page, where it subsequently gained 3000 likes and thousands of views.

However far more than a fly-by-night musician turned cabin crew manager, Christen James is a classically trained singer who has studied in New Zealand and the UK.

His personal website calls his role with the international airline his "other love in life" where he is similarly able to enjoy an "environment where people want to engage and feel empowered to share their own skills and experiences."

When not singing on aircraft galleys, he can be found performing with Showbiz Canterbury musicals Sweeney Tod.

Christen James plans to launch is debut album in November this year. Photo / Supplied

This could be James' year. After being spotted on the Air New Zealand flight and shooting to viral fame he aims to release his debut album in November 2020.

James said he "doesn't want to give too much away yet," but "is very much looking forward to the journey ahead and having my first ever album."