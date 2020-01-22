In the tropics, it's not uncommon to hear the loud thud of a coconut dropping to the ground.

But in Florida right now, there is a new species threatening to knock people on the noggin - frozen iguanas.

While Florida is usually known for balmy weather, the National Weather Service in Miami said temperatures this week were forecast to drop below 0C.

The forecaster posted a Tweet to say the sub-zero temperatures were causing iguanas to fall from the trees.

"This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx #miami"

Jan 21 - This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx #miami pic.twitter.com/rsbzNMgO01 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 21, 2020

The NWS said iguanas are cold blooded, and slow down or become immobile when temperatures drop into the single-digits.

That causes them to drop from the trees, but the service warned they are not dead, just immobilised.

In response to the Tweet, residents have been sharing their own photos of paralysed iguanas spotted on the ground.

Eric Blake posted a picture of one iguana looking decidedly incapacitaed.

"Verification of the @NWSMiami iguana warning! That boy ain't going nowhere...young one couldn't take it (might be dead)."

Verification of the @NWSMiami iguana warning! That boy ain’t going nowhere... young one couldn’t take it (might be dead) pic.twitter.com/P8d2y3PzIO — Eric Blake 🌀 (@EricBlake12) January 22, 2020

"Three in North Palm Beach," said Wayne Bartnick, with photograph evidence.

Three in North Palm Beach pic.twitter.com/4DvsbuSoNV — Wayne Bartnick (@wayne_bartnick) January 22, 2020

The NWS said the iguanas will reawaken when the sun warms them up.

However, not everyone is sad to see the fall of the iguana.

According to the state's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the reptiles are an invasive species, native to Central and South America.

While they don't pose a threat to humans - unless they're falling from a tree - they are known for digging burrows and eating through landscaping and foliage, undermining infrastructure.

Last year, the Commission encouraged homeowners to kill green iguanas on their own property whenever possible, due to the destruction they can cause.

While this week has been notably cold in Florida, it hasn't broken any records.

The coldest day was on January 22nd in 1985, when Miami had a low of -1.1C and Fort Lauderdale a low of -1.6C.