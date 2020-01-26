Who needs butlers and plunge pools when the real luxury is tracking wild animals in a vast and primal landscape?

1. Umlani, Greater Kruger, South Africa

This rustic bush camp offers one of the most

2. Gondwana Game Reserve, Western Cape, South Africa

3. Ol Pejeta Bush Camp, Kenya

4. Motswari Private Game Reserve, Kruger National Park, South Africa

5. Rhino River Lodge, Manyoni Reserve, South Africa

6. Onguma Camp, Etosha, Namibia

7. Kwihala Camp, Ruaha National Park, Tanzania

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

8. Flatdogs, South Luangwa National Park, Zambia

9. The Hide, Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe

10. Magashi, Akagera National Park, Rwanda