Who needs butlers and plunge pools when the real luxury is tracking wild animals in a vast and primal landscape?

1. Umlani, Greater Kruger, South Africa

This rustic bush camp offers one of the most authentic safari experiences in Greater Kruger. With no cultivated gardens and a minimal building footprint (eight thatched huts connected via rivers and paths; a dining bar and deck overlooking the riverbed and productive waterhole) this is glamping without the tents. Guests love the fact that there is no electricity, limited connectivity, and staff who have been here so long it's like coming home to family. Twice-daily game drives and guided bush walks available. From $425 pp

umlani.com

READ MORE:

• Four of the best safari adventures

• How to plan your life-changing (but expensive) safari

• Madagascar: Wildlife safari in Africa's isle of wild surprises

• Kenyan wildlife safari: Hot air balloon ride over Masai Mara



2. Gondwana Game Reserve, Western Cape, South Africa

Luxury meets the safari wilds within easy distance of the Garden Route. The game - including the Big Five (lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant, and Cape buffalo) - are not fenced off but free to roam, so there's every chance a giraffe will wander up to the pool for a drink while you are having an al fresco meal (there are also twice-daily drives). The 14 stand-alone huts here are striking. From $406 pp

gondwanagr.co.nz



3. Ol Pejeta Bush Camp, Kenya

A perfect base from which to explore Ol Pejeta Conservancy, a Big Five reserve perhaps best known for protecting the world's last two northern white rhinos. Go lion tracking, play hide-and-seek with the anti-poaching dogs and horse-ride with rhinos. Six spacious tents set on the banks of Ewaso Nyiro river, with large decks and comfy beds. From $540

olpejetaconservancy.org



4. Motswari Private Game Reserve, Kruger National Park, South Africa

Motswari is within the Timbavati private reserve, part of the 2 million square-kilometre unfenced Greater Kruger National Park. Main Camp (with 15 thatched bungalows) is frequented by an ever-changing parade of wild animals, and the more intimate Geiger's Private Camp (four rooms), is elevated above the bushveld plains. Guides are excellent. From $529pp

timbavatigamerreserve.com

Motswari Game Lodge, Krugar National Park, South Africa. Photo / Supplied

5. Rhino River Lodge, Manyoni Reserve, South Africa

All lodges in the Manyoni enjoy access to the entire reserve, so your game viewing from Rhino River is as good as lodges at triple the price. No facilities beyond the pool but who needs it when you can explore the bush in an open-topped vehicle driven by an experienced guide - vehicles here are also allowed off-road for cat sightings. Activities include night drives, rhino dehorning and elephant interactions. If you want real privacy, book one of the safari homes with its own plunge pool. From $277pp

rhinoriverlodge.co.za

Rhino River Lodge, Manyoni Reserve, South Africa. Photo / Supplied

6. Onguma Camp, Etosha, Namibia

This Swiss Family Robinson-style oasis has big game on its doorstep. Keep an eye on the neighbouring watering hole, watching kudus, impalas and springboks as you sip cold beers in the nearby swimming pool. The animals are sometimes so close that guests need to request a chaperone between their bedrooms and the restaurant after dark - black mambas, leopards and lions are never too far away. From $689pp

7. Kwihala Camp, Ruaha National Park, Tanzania

Kwihala is one of only a handful of accommodation options within the game-rich Ruaha National Park (which is the size of Wales). There's no pool, spa, gym, room service or activities outside of game viewing, but in addition to drives, Kwihala offers game walks and night drives. It's simple and rustic, with sandy pathways leading to the six en suite tents. From $724pp

asiliaafrica.com



Advertisement

8. Flatdogs, South Luangwa National Park, Zambia

Originally a backpackers' camp, Flatdogs is something of an institution. Accommodation now ranges from simple Meru tents to a treehouse and luxury villa. Even though you're not in the park, you're very much in the bush, with elephants and hippos wandering around camp. Activities include morning and afternoon game drives or walks. The camp has a swimming pool, a book exchange and a curio shop. From $72pp

flatdogscamp.com



9. The Hide, Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe

A grand African bush lodge. The canvas tent-rooms all stand under their own thatched roofs, which extend out front to create a lovely shaded veranda so you can sit and watch the nearby waterhole, where wildlife is almost a constant feature. There's also a cottage and the Dove's Nest treehouse. There are game drives, night drives, birding trips and bush walks. From $540 pp

thehide.com

The Hide, Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe. Photo / Supplied

10. Magashi, Akagera National Park, Rwanda

The only camp in Rwanda inside a national park. The Big Five are all present with great sightings of lions and leopards, as well as antelopes, bison, hippos, crocs, elephants and rhino. Guides are walking encyclopedias. You get around in a six-seater, open safari vehicle, or by flat-bottomed boat - the latter recommended in the late afternoon to watch the sun set behind the hills. Six gorgeous tents each have a deck overlooking Lake Rwanyakazinga. From 829pp

wilderness-safaris.com

Telegraph Media Group