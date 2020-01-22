Ever fancied giving up your 9-to-5 job and upping sticks to live your best life in Italy?

Now that dream is affordably in reach thanks to one town that is offering to sell homes in the beautiful Campania region for just $1.70.

But there's just one little catch.

Located just two hours from Naples, the town of Bisaccia is struggling to revive their local community.

Advertisement

The quiet town suffered a population drop after several earthquakes hit the region, according to CNN Travel.

But in an effort to revive the once-thriving town, the council is prepared to sell up to 90 properties for just $1.70.

The only clause is that you must live in your newly purchased home with friends or family.

The characteristic town of Bisaccia. Photo / Getty

With Naples just a two-hour drive, it could be the perfect retirement plan.

It is hoped the town will be renovated to encourage people to live in the area.

The offer also expects the buyer to commit to renovating their home, however there is no time frame or minimum amount you must spend on it.

Deputy Mayor Francesco Tartaglia hopes it will make families and friends move together instead of single buyers.

She told CNN: "We welcome families, groups of friends, relatives, people who know each other or investors to join forces.

Advertisement

"We encourage them to buy more than just one house to actually have an impact and breathe new life.

"Newcomers here are pampered and taken care of. We want this place to shine again."

Bisaccia is less than two hours east of Naples. Photo / Google Maps

Making a purchase is made easy by local authorities owning the buildings, meaning there will be no negotiation with the previous owners.

In 2017, the population sat at around 3800 people.

Locals have a reputation for being friendly and fun-loving people, who enjoy giving each other cute nicknames based on personal traits and tics.