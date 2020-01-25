"Yay!" you text a friend, inserting a smiley-face emoji. "The kids are back in school, we can have a break ourselves. Mum and Dad are coming up to look after them."

So far, so cool. But where can you head for a late-summer break where the temperatures — and maybe the water — are still warm? Here are five ideas that you might not have thought of.

The don't leave home till you've seen the country options

Christchurch

Flight time from Auckland:

1h 25m

February high:

22C

If it's good enough for the New York Times to rank the Mainland capital number 24 in its "52 Places to Go in 2020", it'd be churlish of us to overlook it. Christchurch is no longer defined by that old "the most English city outside England" tagline; the rebuild has bought a whole new vibe, exemplified by stunning visions like Tūranga, the central library.

There's a surprise around every corner. New Regent St is all elegance; the city mall all commerce. The famous entertainment strip along the Avon buzzes again, but with a more upmarket style. Riverside Markets is a unique concept in New Zealand, a European central-city market like Barcelona's La Boqueria with 30 independent food stores and 40 farmers' market stalls, open seven days in the CBD.

Outside the city, enjoy the Frenchified village of Akaroa (although best not to visit when a cruise ship is moored); funky boho Lyttelton; and North Canterbury's wine trail, probably the best-kept secret of the country's vineyards. With a cool, dry climate, high sunshine hours and a long growing season, it grows excellent pinot noir, chardonnay and aromatics.

Tram in Christchurch. Photo / 123RF

New Plymouth

Flight time from Auckland:

50m

February high:

22C

If they're looking for a new slogan, we'll offer this: "Taranaki — more than a mounga."

New Plymouth has world-famous (not just in New Zealand) galleries and festivals, notably the Len Lye Centre, celebrating the renowned kinetic sculptor and film artist.

Amble the Coastal Walkway, a 12.7km path that showcases art as well as the foreshore's rock pools and beaches. Pukekura Park is a 52ha oasis of forest walks, lakes, streams and gardens.

You won't go hungry or thirsty: chefs, brewers and distillers have created a lively cafe, restaurant and bar scene.

Taranaki Mounga (formerly Mt Taranaki) and its surrounding Te Papakura o Taranaki (formerly Egmont National Park) are less than an hour's drive from the city.

Other must-do's are Surf Highway 45 past 105km of black-sand beaches and world-renowned surf breaks, bush walks, places to rest or fish, or pick up local craftwork; and the Forgotten World Highway between Stratford and Taumarunui. For an unforgettable experience, hire a motorised rail cart and ride the 142km heritage railway line.

Taranaki Mounga. Photo / James Heremaia, newzealand.com

The let's check out the neighbours options

Cook Islands

Flight time from Auckland:

3h 55m

February high:

31C

Everything is in technicolour: the deep blue Pacific, the orange coral reef, the turquoise lagoon, the shimmering white beaches, the lush green jungle of the volcano. Arriving in Rarotonga, the Cooks' main island, you'll be seduced in seconds and on the beach in minutes.

Expect to be surprised by the cafe culture, organic and artisan food scene and even metropolitan bars and clubs — as well as five-star resorts. Coming from Aotearoa, you won't be surprised by the emphasis on traditional Polynesian values and oral history.

Hop on a plane north to swim, dive, snorkel or laze around Aitutaki atoll, justifiably claimed to be one of the Pacific's scenic jewels. Scrub that: one of the world's jewels.

Drink at a traditional Atiuan tumunu (bush-beer drinking club), explore the ancient makatea (coral cliffs) and taro fields of Mangaia, or swim in underground cave pools at Mitiaro and Ma'uke.

Show them some love, because you'll get it back 1000-fold.



Bali

Flight time from Auckland: 8h 45m

February high: 30C

Yeah, we know the name can be translated as "Bogan Aussies Love It" or "Island of the Gods". Guess which one we're going with, because it's easy to avoid the others.

Lose yourself in the beachy chaos and nightlife of Kuta and Legian, the designer shops and galleries of Seminyak, the luxe resorts and restaurants of Kerobokan, surf wild beaches in the south — or just hang out on Nusa Lembongan.

Ubud is the heart of Bali, where the island's culture is most visible, with those made-for-Instagram rice fields and ancient monuments that you've seen on everyone else's feed. North and west Bali are thinly populated with the kind of diving and surfing idylls that make a journey worthwhile.

Find yourself in spa heaven. Whatever bliss you're into, from aromatherapy to Zen, qigong to Ayurvedic, you'll find it here.

At the end of the day, the island's rich culture, sights and people mean Bali is fun, no matter what you're looking for.

Rice fields in Bali. Photo / Niklas Weiss, Unsplash

The let's get totally out of it option

Las Vegas

Flight time from Auckland:

15h 30m via LAX

February high:

19C

If you want the ultimate getaway, where better than a city that's completely out of this world? We know it's winter over there but, face it, how much time are you going to spend outdoors in Vegas? Things you may not know about Sin City:

1. There is no state law or city ordinance requiring you to gamble. And there's plenty else to do.

2. Yes, it does have the world's biggest and boldest high-end hotels and prices to match — US$3500 a night for a Sky Villa at Aria, skyrocketing to a reputed US$35,000 at Nobu Hotel's exclusive villa. But you'll find Vegas' 150,000 plus hotel rooms offer something for every taste and credit card.

3. There's no business like Vegas show business. Whatever spins your wheels — we're not talking roulette — you'll find it here, from Lady Gaga and Cardi B to Journey and Aerosmith, from superstar DJs to Cirque du Soleil or Penn & Teller.

4. The Strip has more celebrity chefs and fine-dining restaurants than you could shake a fork at. If you're a foodie, research before you arrive. Otherwise, you'll be overwhelmed by choice or unable to get a table.

5. You can spend your entire visit indoors, undertaking extensive research into the resorts, pool bars, casinos or cabarets, but Vegas is surrounded by spectacular scenery — vast canyons and plains, epic mountains and forests under the desert sun.