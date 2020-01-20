Deal of the week: River cruise though Russia

If you've never thought ofriver cruising in Russia, considerthe novelty of sailing into Septemberfrom St Petersburg to Moscow over 11 days. The August 29 departure is discounted to $2804pp, twin-share—a saving for couples of up to $1350. Highlights include historic sites such as the Peter and Paul Fortress and Cathedral, onion-shaped cathedral domes and the Hermitage Museum, which is one of the largest museums in the world. On board your river cruiser, there is an option to take painting classes and join a variety of optional excursions. Departures begin in May and are available through to late August.

Contact: your own travel agent or Cosmos Tours, 0800 000 883or cosmostours.co.nz



The road from Rome

Stunning cities, lake and riverside landscapes and everything that is historic and romantic about Europe feature highly in an 11-day 'European Delight' tour, which is priced from $2575 each, twin-share. This trip sets out from Rome and takes the scenic route through Tuscany to the vineyards of Burgundy and ends in London. Daily breakfasts are included with your accommodation, there are some special meals organised and sightseeing with local experts. Book soon, as the price is set to increase from February 1.

Contact: your own travel agent or Costsaver, 0800 484 333 or costsavertour.com and type "European Delight" into the search panel



Samoa on sale

Return Air New Zealand fares and five nights in Samoa, complete with all your meals every day and one half-hour massage, are priced from $1899pp, twin-share. Your accommodation is a Deluxe Ocean View Room at the Sheraton Samoa Beach Resort. Book by January 31. There are various travel periods available.

Contact: Our Pacific, 0800 500 598 or ourpacific.co.nz/samoa



Scandinavian sojourn

Ten days touring from Copenhagen to Helsinki, visiting Gothenburg, Oslo and Stockholm along the way, are priced from $3609pp, twin-share.

This tour includes an overnight cruise. All breakfasts, four evening meals, accommodation and transport are covered, as are fees for activities and attractions. The tour departs on selected dates between July 4 and 25 this year. Book by February 29. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz



Bathurst: Petrol-head heaven

Join the car-racing lovers who regularly make the annual pilgrimage to Mt Panorama, 200km west of Sydney, to see, hear and smell the frenetic roar that is the Bathurst 1000. Three nights at Orange Motor Lodge with daily breakfasts and a three-day Grandstand ticket with Paddock Pass to the motor racing in October, are priced from $1615pp, twin share. The package includes return transfers from the motorlodge to the racing venue each day, merchandise, a welcome function and a farewell dinner. There's also return airport transfers. You need only to secure flights from New Zealand. Book by July 31. Travel October 9 to 12.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 808 040 helloworld.co.nz