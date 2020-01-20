After heavy rains signalled a turning tide in the battle with Australian bushfires, the federal government has announced another piece of good news in the form of a AU$76m ($79m) package to revive the ravaged tourism industry.

While the effects of the fires on wildlife and communities have been well documented, even tourism hot spots that avoided the flames have suffered financially.

International arrivals figures from key tourism markets have slumped. The figures published in the Australian Sunday Telegraph show the number of Brits, Germans and Hongkongers have halved over the last month.

Tourism minister Simon Birmingham said the stimulus would be used to "get funding to put on new events, new festivals, make new installations, whether they be art installations or other attractions that can help to get people back into those communities as they rebuild."

Advertisement

While Australia has been in the forefront of the world's "thoughts and prayers" the tourism ministry will capitalise on the potential of tourism to help rebuild communities and show the country is still open for business.

To do so it is hoping to enlist the aid of some of Australia's most recognisable émigrés from Hollywood.

The Daily Mail speculated that actor Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky may be among the famous Aussie faces about to front Australia's campaign of recovery.

$10 million has been set aside for the Australian International Media Hosting Programme to get international celebrities and media involved with the project.

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky at Orpheus Island, Queensland. Photo /@elsapatakyconfidential

It is through this programme that Chinese reality TV show We are in Love and US talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers both filmed episodes in Australia last year.

On Sunday Australian prime minister called the bush fires the "biggest challenge in living memory" for Australian tourism.

After announcing the package, Tourism minister Birmingham plead with Australians planning holidays this year not to travel abroad.

"If you are thinking about taking a long break during the year, if you are thinking about doing something the next lot of school holidays, please think about making a booking for an Australian tourism provider, because right now they really need your help," he said.

Advertisement

Australians are being encouraged to travel domestically to help struggling operators: Gawler Ranges. Photo / File, Sarah Ivey

South Australia and the New South Wales suffered $100m and $200m losses on projected tourism revenues just last month.

Over Christmas Tourism Australia in the UK canned a 3-minute music video advert featuring Kylie Minogue which cost a reported $15m to produce.

With this $76m stimulus for Australian tourism it is expected the tourism board can make a fresh start, one in which one hopes Kylie might make a return.