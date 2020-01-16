A travel guide that Anthony Bourdain was writing at the time of his death has been lovingly resurrected with the help of the late author's friends and family.

The death of the chef and television presenter in 2018 has done little to slow his message about travel.

The writer who lured a generation out of their hotel rooms to try local delicacies in Parts Unknown and No Reservations was working on a travel guide at the time of his death.

Over a year after the final episode, fans of the chef's TV shows and writing have not lost their appetite for adventurous dishes and unique travel tips - served with scorching humour.

World Travel: An Irreverent Guide has been co-written by Bourdain's assistant Laurie Woolever, who also helped write the chef's final cookbook Appetites.

The 432-page book is an exploration of the chef's favourite destinations along with "essential advice on how to get there, what to eat, where to stay and, in some cases, what to avoid."

Described as part travel guide part memoir, it was mostly written when the chef died in France.

World Travel is illustrated by Tony Millionaire. Photo / Supplied

With a collection of essays and travel notes from the road, the book has been completed with contributions from the friends and colleagues of the Kitchen Confidential writer. This includes a by Bourdain's younger brother and only sibling, Chris.

The book is illustrated by US cartoonist Tony Maakies Millionaire, who also worked with Bourdain to design posters for his 2016 speaking tour The Hunger.

Woolever had been working on the book with Bourdain and saw it through to completion. She had been working on the book with. She announced the book shortly after the death Bourdain's mother, Gladys, last week.

"It's been my honor and pleasure to create a book that includes stories from his loved ones and colleagues," Woolever told People Magazine.

"I was lucky to work closely with Tony for nearly a decade, and I'm so pleased to be able to share his reflections and insights about the world, as he saw it, in this guide."

World Travel: An Irreverent Guide will be published by Ecco on October 13.