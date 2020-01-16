A woman has been arrested after walking though Miami International Airport in nothing but dark blue underwear in a surreal episode.

She then proceeded to remove all items of clothing, exit the airport building and mount a police car before being taken into custody.

When spoken to the woman was reportedly incoherent and delusional. Photo / Billy Corben

Bizarre airport incident was captured on the videophones of bystanders, showing the entire episode, which happened on Wednesday shortly after midnight.

The woman who was seen serenely walking through arrivals did not appear to be in distress.

Composed and possibly delusional she was later filmed sat in the lotus position, fully naked on the roof of a moving police car.

"It's a shock. In fact, you wouldn't believe what you're looking at. It looks as if it isn't real," traveller Pru Ingelfield told CBS.

Airport police said that the woman, who is from outside Florida state, was submitted for mental evaluation.

'A shock': The woman has been submitted for psychological evaluation. Photo / Supplied

More shocking still, CBS reported that until police intervened no one approached the passenger to offer help.

"I would never expect to see something like that. That would probably make me bust down and I would want to help," said passenger Tay Credit.

"That's the only thing that did confuse me, was no one tried to help, or cover her up; women especially."

At this stage no damage or injuries were reported and police do not expect to file charges.