Would you go there again is the first question to be asked after staying in a campground.

After a four day family tenting holiday at Carterton Holiday Park my answer was a resounding yes.

Holidaying in Carterton, in the heart of the Wairarapa, isn't the first destination many would think of when arranging a vacation but sometimes it's these sorts of areas that can deliver an unexpected surprise.

The park, managed by the hospitable ex-Paraparaumu couple Phil and Sharrie Gibbons, has a charming family orientated atmosphere in a picturesque setting.

It features 28 powered sites, numerous non-powered sites, six full furnished units and four basic cabins in among well maintained grounds with trees recently trimmed back.

We had a powered site which was very spacious for our car and tent. Having that extra slice of terra firma was great.

Powered sites have plenty of space. Photo / David Haxton

The communal facilities were all up to scratch including kitchen and dining room as well as barbecue area.

Kitchen for cooking and washing up. Photo / David Haxton

The toilet/shower blocks were super clean and well presented and the all important shower test passed with flying colours with the gas heating giving great pressure and temperature control.

Toilet and shower blocks were very clean. Photo / David Haxton

There were various activities available including mini golf, trampoline, table tennis, badminton, and each day at 5pm there was organised games for children, which gave a great opportunity for adults to enjoy a relaxing wine before thinking about starting cooking dinner.

Communal dining area. Photo / David Haxton

Outside the reception area there was a garden featuring a variety of Christmas decorations which were a hit with the many children who safely wandered around.

Murtle the resident turtle, aged about 29, who lives in an enclosure by the reception, was another attraction.

Spacious and relaxing. Photo / David Haxton

Phil and Sharrie kept a good eye on everything and most early evenings would pass by each campsite offering chocolates which was a nice touch.

There's a dairy outside the campground which was handy for bags of ice and a treat for the kids.

Around the corner is the outdoor Carterton Swimming Pool, free entry, which was a chilly 22 degrees when we plunged in.

A minute's drive away is the Regent 58 Brewery specialising in English style ales. The roasted salted peanuts were yum too.

The park is well located in the heart of the Wairarapa so travel times to various places of interest aren't long.

Welcome to Carterton Holiday Park. Photo / David Haxton

Overall a great holiday experience.