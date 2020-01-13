Deal of the week: See Iceland with the locals

Seven days exploring Iceland with local guides who know where to find the best sights and experiences is priced from $2607pp —adiscounted price for May 2020 departures. You'll stay in a standard hotel and one night in a local guesthouse, all breakfasts are included, as is transport and the services of a tour guide and local guides. Book by January 31.

Contact: ourpacific.co.nz/savourniue

Another side to Canada

Eight days touring Ontario and French Canada is priced from $2029pp, twin-share. Book early, as there are a limited number of tours, departing between April 27 and June 18. This luxury coach tour will take you to Quebec City's Place Royale — the historic cobblestone square known as the birthplace of French America, where restored buildings span the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.

You'll also get to see Notre-Dame-des-Victoires Church, known as the oldest stone church in North America and built in the 1680s.

This tour departs from Toronto and travels to Kingston, Ottawa and Quebec City before finishing in Montreal. The deadline for booking is January 31. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz



Heavenly Greek journey

If you have dreamed of cruising the Greek Isles,

but don't want a large ship experience or require

five-starluxury, Celestyal Cruises offer a small-ship

experience over seven nights, which will take you from Athens to Rhodes, Crete, Santorini, and Mykonos. Priced from $1839pp, double-share for an Inside Cabin, all onboard meals, an allinclusive drinks package, onboard entertainment and selected shore excursions are included. Airfares from New Zealand are additional and can be arranged when booking this cruise.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz



Sail seven nights, cruise three free

Book any of the seven-night or 11-night Captain Cook Cruises' Fiji Islands cruises by February 29 and you'll get three of those nights free. This discount of up to FJ$2485pp applies to cruises departing by March 31. Prices for the "Three nights Free Sail" for all seven-night cruises start from FJ$3350pp (adult) and from FJ$6700 for each adult taking an 11-night cruise. Children's fares start at FJ$1050pp and FJ$2100pp, respectively.

All fares include shipboard accommodation,

all meals, guided tours, snorkelling and glassbottom boat excursions, island stopovers and water activities, hikes and kayak safaris, onboard entertainment, kids' club (for 5-9-year-olds), onboard Wi-Fi, 24-hour self-service tea and coffee bar, post cruise transfers to Nadi and Denarau hotels and Nadi airport, plus use of the ships facilities, including a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, mini gym, sun deck, cocktail bar and library.

Contact: your own travel agent or Cosmos Tours, 0800 000 883 or cosmostours.co.nz



Explore the delights of Peru

Visit Peru's Sacred Valley—alush agricultural region dating back to the the Incas and still

supplying Cuzco with fresh produce. Machu Picchu, too, is a must-see location. A seven-night, six-day tour which covers both these destinations, is priced from $1740pp, twin-share. This package includes daily breakfasts and two lunches, a "Vistadome" Train ticket, airport transfers and selected sight-seeing. Book by April 30 this year for one of the daily departures available through to June 30. Flights from New Zealand are additional and can be arranged when booking this tour.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or helloworld.co.nz