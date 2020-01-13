After a weekend that saw Gwyneth Paltrow's website Goop sell out of $113 "vagina scented" candles, Celebrity Cruises has released details of an itinerary that will be an even easier sell for fans of the actress's uncompromising lifestyle brand.

An 11-night sailing curated by Paltrow and her lifestyle brand, Goop at Sea will be the cruise line's first cross over with the modern living and wellbeing phenomenon.

Held on the brand new, 2910-passenger Celebrity Apex, the cruise will sail at the end of August calling at ports in the Mediterranean.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her magazine's chief content officer Elise Loehnen will join guests for conversations on wellness and work towards developing a personal wellbeing "tool kit" over the course of the cruise. Paltrow has also invited three lecturers to lead workshops on the themes of body, mind and soul.

Passengers will be invited to attend Goop curated conversations, which the cruise line describes as being designed to help "push past a block in a relationship, reconnect with their own body," and "quiet their inner critic".

Paltrow says the Goop at Sea experience builds off previous wellness summits and that the cruise and travel component is an ideal fit for her brand's essential "curiosity":

"We've had massive success with In Goop Health, our wellness summit that translates Goop's content into a tangible, high-touch experience. This partnership with Celebrity Cruises allows us to bring Goop to new audiences and to meet readers where they are. Goop's brand DNA is based in curiosity, and curiosity is an essential component of travel.

"With Goop at Sea, we'll be invoking that adventurous spirit with a series of transformative experiences led by a few of our most-trusted wellness practitioners and healers," she said.

Vice president of the cruise line, Peter Giorgi described the brand new Celebrity Apex as "modern cruising at its finest and makes for the perfect setting for our partnership with Goop and the first ever Goop at Sea experience."

Apex will be a sister ship to the flagship Celebrity EDGE. Photo / Supplied

A sister to Celebrity Edge and the second Edge class ship, Apex will be launched in March this year.

While the itinerary promises to be full of "surprises" there are some details that are Celebrity can share with guests already.

Food will be an important part of the sailing with "clean recipes" and healthy choices central to menus. Goop branded amenities and gifts will also be given to passengers as part of the Goop and Celebrity collaboration.