The leading internet search engine Google has revealed the world's top trending holiday destinations for the coming year, but there are already problems.

Mapping the world's internet hotel booking and holiday searches for 2020 the information giant has determined that Da Nang in Vietnam is the world's most popular destination for a holiday – followed by Sao Paolo, Brazil and Seoul, South Korea.

However, after this point the list comes unstuck.

Internet booking data already shows that 2020 will be a trying year for travellers.

At least three of the top ten have been issued travel warnings. Israel and the UAE were included on an update this week by the MFAT's SafeTravel website advising of the "increasingly volatile" security situation in the Middle East region.

Australia, which also features on the top travel list, has similarly been issued with warnings regarding ongoing bush fires.

Tel Aviv and Dubai are increasingly popular travel hubs in the Middle East and the hotel search data reflects this – however, both were identified as targets last week by Iran which has vowed further retaliation following the assassination of General Soleimani. It is feared that fallout from further escalation could harm holidaymakers.

Perth in West Australia was also in the top 10 most booked locations, however this comes at a time when the country is gripped by a bushfire crisis and tourism operators and local government are still warning visitors not to come to Australia.

On Wednesday the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pleaded with tourists dealing with operators in affected areas to "cut them a break".

In other parts of the country tourists have had accommodation cancelled due to the spreading fires, but the PM argued that now is not the time to be seeking compensation.

"These businesses have been hit very hard and their cashflow positions are not going to be in a position where they're going to be able to meet every request.

"I would particularly ask the international tourism trade industry to be mindful of that when they're dealing with customers," said Morrison.

"Australia is open," he insisted but asked tourists to stay safe and be mindful of the crisis affecting large parts of the country.

Less problematic hot spots which remain favourites for hotel bookers are in Korea, France, Austria and Thailand.

Ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics unsurprisingly Tokyo makes an appearance at number 4.

Google's top-trending holiday destinations 2020

1. Da Nang, Vietnam

2. Sao Paulo, Brazil

3. Seoul, Korea

4. Tokyo, Japan

5. Tel Aviv, Israel

6. Marseille, France

7. Vienna, Austria

8. Bangkok, Thailand

9. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

10. Perth, Australia