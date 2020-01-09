The New York Times' annual list of must-see destinations has been published for 2020 and – for the third year in a row – New Zealand has made the cut.

Having extolled the virtues of the newly opened Papamoa Track last year and the North Island's thermal city of Rotorua in 2018 - this year's inclusion is a different side of New Zealand entirely.

Christchurch has made number 24 on the list as one of this years' top travel experiences for US tourists.

The Christchurch 'Cardboard' Cathedral has become a global symbol of resilience. Photo / File

Cantabrian capital was described as a "global symbol of resilience" by Times contributor Elaine Glusac. Almost a decade after the Christchurch Earthquake and less than a year on from the March 5 attacks, She advocated the Kiwi city as New Zealand's top destination as well as a gateway for US tourists visiting the South Island. The choice ties in with American Airline's newly announced LA service which starts flying into Christchurch from Autumn 2020.

"While earthquake destruction remains visible, downtown has been animated by recent building and restoration," said Glusac, as she advocated for the city's place on the list.

This will be the second time the city has been honoured in the 52 Places list, appearing again in 2014 when it was dubbed "a city in transformation".

While the Avon may be famous for its punt boats, the Times advises a waka tour instead. Photo / File

Attractions highlighted include the central library designed by architechts Schmidt Hammer Lassen and also advises tourists skip the punting for a tour on the river Avon by waka, which are guided out of the nearby Puari Village.

Other Surprising entries on the list include landlocked Lesotho as a South Africa alternative and China's newly established national parks as a turning point in the country's role in the "illegal wildlife trade".

This is the year Germany has two entries including "Uber cool" Leipzig (aka "The New Berlin") at 35 and the alpine town of Oberammergau at 42.

However 2020 is the year to visit Spain. This includes the mountainous cider region of Asturias (25) the island of Minorca (41) and Spanish ski slopes of Val d'Aran (46). With three entries on the list 2020 is the year to add an Iberian destination to your bucket list.

What is the 52 Places List?

The 52 places list is the New York Times' yearly must-see list of travel destinations. One for every week of the year.

When asked how they choose the list, Travel Editor Amy Virshup said "Change is key: What is different in each destination that makes it a place to go right now? That could mean an exciting building that has just gone up, a major piece of infrastructure that has made the place more accessible or political events that have made it safer for travelers."

This gave Christchurch a head start on the list as a city still being rebuilt and reimagined.

However the desire to highlight changeable areas has backfired on the publication more than once. Last year the list was cut down to just 51 after journalist Sebastian Modak was denied entry to Iran, as Tehran no longer became a viable tourism destination. Hong Kong's unrest also caused problems for travellers since being named in the 2019 list and it was questioned if the paper should endorse it as a travel destination.

Halloween in Hong Kong - before and after the tear gas. #52Places2019 pic.twitter.com/CS2cVR4OKv — Sebastian Modak (@sebmodak) October 31, 2019

For the past two years the US newspaper has been sending a travel writer to spend a week in each of the 52 places. While writing and travel photography are must have skills, Stamina is the top quality for any aspiring travel blogger.

"It wasn't just reporting skills they were after. Most of all they were looking for someone who wouldn't burn out," Sebatian Modak told the Herald as he completed his year of travel for the 52 Places column.

The third 52 Places traveller is expected to be announced this week.

How many of the 52 have you already seen?

1.Washington

2.British Virgin Islands

3.Rurrenabaque, Bolivia

4.Greenland

5.Kimberley Region, Australia

6.Paso Robles, Calif.

7.Sicily

8.Salzburg, Austria

9.Tokyo

10.Caesarea, Israel

11.National Parks, China

12.Lesotho

13.Colorado Springs

14.Krakow, Poland

15.Jodhpur, India

16.Western Sweden

17.Egypt

18.La Paz, Mexico

19.Grand Isle, La.

20.Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

21.Jevnaker, Norway

22.The Bahamas

23.Kampot, Cambodia

24.Christchurch, New Zealand

25.Asturias, Spain

26.Haida Gwaii, British Columbia

27.Austin, Texas

28.Sabah, Malaysia

29.Churchill, Manitoba

30.Uganda

31.Paris

32.Lake District, England

33.Tajikistan

34.Antakya, Turkey

35.Leipzig, Germany

36.Lima, Peru3

7.Molise, Italy

38.Copenhagen

39.Richmond, Va.

40.Mount Kenya

41.Minorca, Spain

42.Oberammergau, Germany

43.Plymouth, England

44.Atlantic Forest, Brazil

45.Belle-Île, France

46.Val d'Aran, Spain

47.Mongolia

48.Juliana Trail, Slovenia

49.Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

50.Transylvanian Alps, Romania

51.Urbino, Italy

52.Glacier National Park and Whitefish, Mont.