A Life in Travel: Brad Weber

Where was the first overseas trip you ever took, and what are your strongest memories from it?

I went to the Gold Coast with my family when I was 13, and I remember absolutely s***ting myself on the Giant Drop at Dreamworld.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

My dad imported a bus from Japan, stripped it and turned it into a house on wheels. It was awesome. Every summer we would drive to Ohope Beach and holiday there for a few weeks in it.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

I spent two weeks travelling around Ireland. There's beautiful scenery, a lot of history and really great people. I also drank a lot of Guinness. I'm a diehard Game of Thrones fan so it was cool to see all the places it was filmed.

And the worst?

I studied Classics so was really looking forward to travelling to Athens in Greece, but I hated it. It was a terrible place. I was excited to see the Acropolis and the Temple of Zeus, which I did enjoy, but the city itself was dirty, the people were rude and I found they constantly tried to scam you. I'd happily never return.

What's your approach to packing for an overseas trip?

Better to have packed too much than not enough.

What is the destination that most surprised you — good or bad?

Japan. The people are lovely, it's easy to get around, very clean and safe. There's so much culture and things to see and do. There are also so many good places to eat, and if you know the right places/people, there are some seriously cheap places to drink and party.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

You can't beat a sunrise from on top of Te Mata Peak, Hawke's Bay.

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

I go out to Ocean Beach in Hawke's Bay and on the way home drop into the Maraetotara Falls for a good waterfall jump. If anyone is travelling to Napier for the T20 Black Clash there's so much else to see and do in the area.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

New Zealand coffee.

Where is the one destination you must see before you die?

I am hanging out to get to the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium. It's the first place I'm heading to once I'm retired from rugby.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

The challenge of figuring your way around a country when you can't speak or read their language. I love it.

All Black, Hawke's Bay and Chiefs player Brad Weber will be taking part in the T20 Black Clash at Napier's McLean Park. Watch it live on TVNZ 1, Friday, January 17, from 4pm. Tickets available from ticketek.co.nz