A man claiming to be a New Zealander has gone on a two-hour rampage through the streets of Bali, swinging pieces of wood at passers-by and attempting martial arts moves.

The early-morning rampage in Seminyak was captured on video and shows the man wildly waving a plank before trying a roundhouse kick on a passing scooter driver.

A witness told 9 News: "He had two huge pieces of timber and was swinging them around at the locals.

"I saw him try to use that piece of wood and sort of spear throw it at people on bikes.

"He started charging like some sort of wild bull at them.

"Two blocks up he was smashing front doors and they were saying 'no no that's a hotel'."

The man was heard to shout: "I'm a one-man army, come at me, come and stab me" before security guards tried to restrain him. However, he eventually escaped.

The witness told 9 News that the man had said earlier that he was a New Zealander living in Sydney.

No official investigation has been launched as no complaints have been received by Bali police but local police chief Inspector General Petrus Reinhard Golose had a warning for visiting tourists.

"While they stay in Bali they have to respect law enforcement. They have to understand that Bali is safe to visit and we're going to protect you while you are in Bali," he said.