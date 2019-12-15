Cabin crew aren't supposed to have favourite passengers, however one Virgin Atlantic flight attendant couldn't help but warm to these two guests - an 88 year old woman and a young man who gave up his business class fare for her.

As a cabin crew member you can fly multiple return flights a week with up to 500 passengers at a time.

Some of these passengers are more memorable than others, sometimes for positive reasons.

Leah, a Manchester-based flight attendant, couldn't help but write about her encounter with Jack and Violet.

Advertisement

"Of the hundreds of flights I've operated, I've had the pleasure of looking after footballers, supermodels and some Hollywood movie stars but let me tell you about my two favourite passengers EVER! Jack and Violet (I wish she was called Vera or Rose)," Leah posted in an open entry to her Facebook page.

Of the hundreds of flights I’ve operated, I’ve had the pleasure of looking after footballers, supermodels and some... Posted by Leah Amy on Tuesday, 10 December 2019

"Jack and his family purchased seats in our upper class cabin for a flight home from New York, but when he got on-board, Jack went and found Violet in economy and swapped seats with her."

The two complete strangers struck up an instant friendship at the airport, when Jack decided Violet would get more out of his business class fare than he would.

"He then sat on the row of seats directly next to the economy toilets and never made a peep or asked for anything the rest of the flight," wrote Leah.

Violet, a retired nurse was flying to New York from London to visit her daughter. This flight had been put off for a long time, after Violet had undergone surgery for a knee replacement.

Violet said flying business class had 'always been her dream'. Photo / Leah Amy, Facebook

However Violet admitted it had "always been her dream" to experience the trip from the front of the plane. "You should have seen her face," said Leah.

Violet said her daughter would never believe the story without a picture, but didn't have a phone or email address.

Leah said she would post copies of the photos to her, but not before sharing them with the world on Facebook.

Jack and Violet. Photo / Leah Amy, Facebook

Sharing the picture of Violet with Jack and another of her looking very content with the business class cabin crew, the images have been seen more than 1000 times.

Advertisement

The post won Violet fans for her winning smile and Jack plenty of admirers for being a "true gentleman".

"Jack I take a bow to you that is so good may you be blessed," wrote one Facebook user in response to the post.