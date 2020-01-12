I've been a strict vegetarian — at times vegan — for 20 years.

Now that these terms have become trending hashtags, everyone's hitting me up about where to go for an amazing vegan meal. Whether you're an old hand at this style of eating or more of a "veginner", you'll know that the vegan food scene has exploded in the past few years, offering a lot more than the same, tired mushrooms-with-everything fare you used to have to settle for.

Melbourne is one of my all-time favourite cities, not least because it's packed with amazing eateries that specialise in plant-based dining — here's a list of some of my top places.

Vege Bar

380 Brunswick St, Fitzroy 3065.

One of the OG great spots in Melbourne for ethical eating, I've been coming here since the early 2000s. The food is always great, the good vibes are always strong, and the menu is always fresh with specials that change regularly, as well as their staples. The choice is large and varied, but I do have a couple of stand-out favourites. If you're in need of a serious meal, you could try the Better Than A Big Mac burger (with the option to swap out the potato fries for sweet potato fries, thanks to the always accommodating staff). If you're on even more of a healthy buzz, Mostly Greens is a generous meal of wok-tossed vegetables and tempeh, topped with your choice of satay or tahini sauce.

Richie Hardcore has been a vegan for 20 years. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Trippy Taco

234 Gertrude Street, Fitzroy

6 Acland St, St Kilda.

Trippy, as it's affectionately called, offers all your favourite Mexican dishes, but with a meat-free twist. You can get all your favourite salsas done vegan-style — what's a taco without chipotle mayo, right? My favourite is the tofu asada burrito, washed down with a virgin mojito. If you want something more bite-sized, try the elote (chargrilled sweet corn) with that vegan chipotle — that's a nice time.



Smith And Daughters

175 Brunswick St, Fitzroy

Smith and Daughters is always popular and open for brunch, lunch and dinner. I recommend booking for dinner, as otherwise you may be disappointed, turning up with your vegan date and being unable to get a table. Everything on the menu is plant based, so you can treat your palate with all your Italian favourites like penne alla carbonara or tiramisu, but still use #vegan in the Insta photos of your beautiful-looking meal.



Vegan Market of Melbourne

Abbortsford Convent, 1 St Heliers St, Abbortsford

Can't decide what you fancy or want to browse the best of everything? Melbourne's first and only vegan market, open on the first Saturday of the month, is a tasty celebration of local, ethically-made produce, featuring some of the city's favourite vegan pop-ups, as well as vegan and cruelty-free fashion from brands like Velvety. Even your four-legged friends are catered for — look out for homemade vegan goodies from Larrykin Dog Treats.

Melbourne is a city that has taken plant-based eating to its heart and there's always some new vegan pop-up, pizzeria or co-op springing up just around the corner. You can literally eat and shop your way around the city, knowing that your dollars are going to some great ethical businesses that are doing their bit to help the planet.