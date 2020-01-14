Despite the famous adage, newer isn't always better. Take, for example, fine wine, denim jeans, close friendships, or the Canadian city of Victoria. While Vancouver boasts of bright lights and metropolitan hustle, the unassuming capital of British Columbia is a more than worthy spot to visit.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Winter in Canada: To travel by snowmobile, snowshoe or husky

• Premium - Travel's best of 2019: USA and Canada memories from our experts

• Canada: The best things to see and do on a holiday in Vancouver

• Canada: Powder craze on ski trip at Big White Ski resort in British Columbia



Getting there

Around 100km and a fair bit of water lie between Vancouver and Victoria, with options to bus, ferry or fly the distance. Most opt to catch the 2-hour ferry from Tsawwassen BC Ferries Terminal, but for those who want to make the transit quickly and in style? The floatplane or helicopter is the way to go.

Walk here

Perfect the art of the flaneur as you don your most comfortable walking shoes and spend the morning strolling through Victoria's downtown. While most city harbours leave much to be desired, Victoria's Inner Harbour is a pleasant exception. Make your way along Johnston St for the best of the city's historic architecture and floral hanging baskets.

READ MORE:

• Canada: The best things to see and do on a holiday in Vancouver

• Vancouver: Booming but serene

• Vancouver: Tantalising parallels

• Vancouver: Falling hard for BC while crossing the Capilano Suspension Bridge



See this

Judged as one of the world's top gardens by National Geographic, CNN and USA Today, the Butchart Gardens is poof you don't need to be green-fingered to enjoy a well-kept landscape. Planted by Jennie Butchart in 1904, the 55-acre estate holds one of the most diverse arrangements of flora in the world, with 900 plant varieties found across various styles of garden, from rose gardens to Japanese gardens, Italian-inspired to Mediterranean-themed.

Victoria's Butchart Gardens is among the world's best. Photo / Getty Images

Try this

Whether you're young in age or spirit, Miniature World is a whimsical attraction certain to entertain. Housed in an old hotel near the city's Inner Harbour, the museum is packed with dozens of worlds reduced to toothpick size. From circus big tops to futuristic space stations and busy villages, the intricacy and detail will leave any visitor feeling like a giant.

Shop here

If you're looking for a little spot to do a quick shop, the Bay Centre is the place to go. Found in Victoria's downtown shopping and business district, the block of 90 stores has everything from artisan chocolate and jewellery to eco beauty products and sportswear.

Advertisement

Drink here

Legend has it Victoria isn't just the British Columbia capital, but the pub capital too. When every street corner is adorned with a lively pub, it can be hard to choose where to grab a drink. So, here are a few of the tried and true; The Churchill boasts 50 craft beers on tap, while The Drake is your go-to for locally-brewed West Coast beer. Irish Times holds the title as North America's best Irish pub, and Bartholomew's Pub is known as the favourite for locals.

Eat here

If you want a side of nostalgia with your dinner then it's time to head to Inner Harbour for some classic fish 'n' chips by the ocean. Run out of a refurbished shopping container, Red Fish Blue Fish is a little pop up with a big reputation. While the hour-long lines can dissuade many a patron, make sure to visit outside rush hour before taking your pick of sustainably sourced fish to be whipped into a taco, sandwich or salad.