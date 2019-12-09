Deal of the week: Rock on Foodies

Savour Niue is a new "foodies delight" — a scrumptious food foraging and feasting adventure with New Zealand celebrity chef and television personality Mark Southon. The event is part ofathree-night holiday package in Niue next year. Priced from $1499pp, your Air New Zealand return The Works fares are included. You'll stay in an Ocean Room at Scenic Matavai Resort, where daily tropical breakfasts, an hour's free Wi-Fi connection each day and welcome drinks are included. Three days' car hire is also organised for your Niue stay.

Seven-night packages are also available, starting at $1999 each, twin-share.

Book by December 20. Choose from a variety of travel periods.

Contact: ourpacific.co.nz/savourniue

Discover coastal Brazil

Paraty is a beautiful coastal town in Brazil with a rich colonial history and a charming port, from where you can set out on a schooner cruise to explore the pretty bays that enticed the settlers. A seven-day tour in Brazil is priced from $1575pp, twin-share, and includes daily breakfasts and six nights' accommodation (three in Paraty, three in Rio de Janeiro). The package price also covers your transport between hotels, a full-day's tour, a walking tour and a half-day schooner cruise. There are daily departures on request until October 31 next year. Flights from New Zealand are additional. Book by March 31.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz



Craft of tropical BYO

Beer Lab in Honolulu's university district is an essential destination if you love a good craft beer. There are new brewed-on-site beers each week on Beer Lab's eight taps. The venue has a "bring your own food" policy, so you can choose to savour your craft beer and wash down anything from Japanese ramen noodles to Burmese curry — all sorts of foods are available nearby. A four-night Hawaii holiday, with return Air New Zealand fares, is priced from $1459pp, twin-share, from Auckland or from $1619 for travel from Wellington or Christchurch.

Book by December 16. Travel periods are available between March 10 and April 4 or between May 1 and June 16.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz



Get your kicks on a coach on Route 66

The renowned Route 66 is on the itinerary for a 16-day luxury coach tour that will take you from Chicago to Los Angeles, ticking off eight heartland States along the way. Jam-packed with fascinating and memorable destinations, highlights include the Grand Canyon, Springfield, St Louis, the Ozarks, Albuquerque and Santa Monica. Priced from $3799pp, twinshare, this tour departs between May and September.

Contact: your own travel agent or Cosmos Tours, 0800 000 883 or cosmostours.co.nz



Advertisement

Chilling at home with Bocelli

Performing in his home town of Lajatico, Italian maestro Andrea Bocelli will undoubtedly thrill audiences at his stunning open-air amphitheatre, Teatro del Silenzio in July. Ensure you're in the audience by booking four nights' accommodation at Villa Lenzi in the Tuscan village of Vicopisano. Catering to up to 11 people, this charming villa comes with daily continental breakfasts, two lunches and two dinners and a small group guided visit to Pisa, the Monastery of Certoa and Olive Mill. The package price starts at $2249pp, twin-share, and includes a Prima Poltrona ticket to Bocelli's concert. Book by January 31.

Travel between July 22 and 26.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 303 132 or helloworld.co.nz

Hayley Sproull's marching girl career has helped her see the world

Trip Notes podcast: Hayley Sproull

Hayley Sproull joins the podcast to talk about travel, Bake Off and how the world opened up to her as a 'marching girl'.