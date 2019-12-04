Construction has finished on one of the most impressive rooftop spas, designed to take infinity pools a little further.

On the 50th floor of the Palm Tower in Dubai and 240 metres up, the pool without ledges will soon be showing guests panoramic views over the Emirati city.

The pools are part of a spa and scenic attraction that will occupy the top three storeys of the skyscraper. Called "The View at the Palm," a restaurant is being opened on the 51st floor, with a public viewing platform on the very top.

Pool with a view: The final stages are due to be completed by the end of this year. Photo / Supplied, Nakheel

A museum providing information on the building's construction will also be housed in the View.

"The View at the Palm will combine awe-inspiring, breathtaking views with an interactive, educational experience," Omar Khoory, managing director for the developer Nakheel, told CNN.

The Palm Tower in Dubai. Photo / Supplied, Nakheel

All through its construction, builders had to contend with gusting winds coming from the Persian Gulf. Working at height, without anything to shield them, it has been an exhilarating process.

The final stages are due to be completed by the end of this year.

The spa on floor 50 will be only part of the View's scenic offerings. Photo / Supplied, Nakheel

Although breathtaking, the View at the Palm will still not break the record for highest infinity pool. The current record holder – which is likely to be unchallenged for some time – is at the Hong Kong Ritz Carlton. At almost 490m above the street on the 118th floor, the Hong Kong spa pool is the highest in the world.