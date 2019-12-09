What was your greatest holiday?

Probably up in Ahipara in the Far North, 12 or so years ago. We were camping with six other families. It's a magical spot to be with a bunch of great friends, and children galore, all having too much fun.

And the worst?

Nuh … I guess it's a bit like that old pizza saying, "even the worst is still pretty good".

If we bump into you on holiday, what are you most likely to be doing?

Either arriving back from a fishing trip, or getting ready to go.

If we could teleport you to one place in New Zealand for a week-long holiday, where would it be?

Far North; the further you go, the better it gets. For me it's one of New Zealand's special spots - drop-dead beautiful, super-friendly folk and there's always plenty of kumara.

How about for a dream holiday internationally?

I'm heading to Cambodia with my two daughters in couple of months, and that's looking and sounding pretty dreamy.

What's the dumbest thing you've ever done when travelling?

Before security was a thing, I managed to get on the wrong plane. Disembarking before take-off is not a particularly good look.

Aisle seat or window seat?

Window.

Complete this sentence: I can't travel without . . .

A good book. I really love having a great book and the time to spend hours on end reading it.

What's the best travel tip you've ever been given?

Don't order the fish at 30,000 feet. It's a hell of a long way from the water.

What was the most memorable meal you've had while travelling?

I was in Sydney recently and ate at some outstanding gaffs. Porteno is an absolute favourite. Ester was simply on point with every mouthful and chef Mat Lindsay is my latest "Chef Crush".

What's the best thing you've brought back from a trip?

I usually try to find old knives from street markets etc. They are a wonderful keepsake that connects me not only to the country of origin but also its food.

Favourite airport to land at?

Queenstown on a clear day takes a lot to beat.

What's the next trip you've got planned?

Cambodia with my daughters.

Al Brown is a chef, restaurateur and Hyundai New Zealand ambassador.