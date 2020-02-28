Emme McKay flies aboard Qantas QFA23 from Sydney to Bangkok

The plane: Qantas Airbus A330-300

Class: Economy

Price: From NZ$640 one way.

Flight time: Scheduled for 9 hours and 40 minutes but ended up being slightly shorter.

My seat: 23e. I was in the second row in Economy which meant I managed a quick getaway when we landed. However, I was in the middle of a four-seat row which wasn't the easiest when you wanted to stretch your legs or use the toilet.

Fellow passengers: A mix of business people, holidaymakers and families.

How full: Economy was quite full, in my section there were only a few spare seats.

Entertainment: There was a good range of new movies and classics, as well as television shows. I was especially excited to see Phoebe Waller-Bridge's award-winning show Fleabag as an option. I also liked the range of music and the ability to add songs to a playlist and shuffle through them.

The service: The service was friendly, genuine and quick to answer queries. A passenger near me became ill and crew were quick to accommodate him and check whether he was alright.

Food and drink: I enjoyed the lunch option of salmon, noodles, zucchini and edamame bean salad with warm focaccia. It was fresh and crunchy. The Lindt ball alongside the tea and coffee was a nice touch. A good drinks list with a range of Aussie wine and beers.

The airport experience: I had a stopover at Sydney Airport en route from Wellington and had no problems. We were on-time and quick to board. I also had no issues at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. There was a long line at passport control but it moved through quickly and my bag was on the belt by the time I got out.

The bottom line: The flight was clean and comfy with heaps of food. Good entertainment that made the nine-hour flight not feel too long. Would fly again.