Getting there:

About a 45-minute drive from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, depending on traffic.

Check-in experience: Great. We arrived at about 6pm and were greeted by a cool interior, which was refreshing relief compared to the warm, muggy air outside. There were no lines and the check-in took about 5 minutes. There was fresh juice available for guests in the foyer.



Room: I was in a superior class room, which was spacious and had two single beds. There was free Wi-Fi with no daily usage limits which was great. The room was clean, although the bathroom was slightly dirty with a sticky floor when I first arrived. The beds were comfortable and despite being right in the city, the noise from outside was quiet.

Superior Class room at Nouvo City hotel, Bangkok. Photo / Nouvo City hotel

Price:

About $98 a night.

What's so good about this place? Its location. Nouvo City hotel was easily accessible and close to everything . It's in the Banglamphu area, a 5-minute walk from the busy and bustling Khaosan Rd and close to the The Grand Palace and magnificent temple Wat Pho. Nightlife, dining and shopping were right at my fingertips – as well as plenty of Thai massage options opposite the hotel which was great after a day on my feet. The location was great for me to get to the Urban Adventure day tours I'd booked too.

Facilities: Two swimming pools, one on the rooftop and a smaller one with a view of the canal. I used both and they were never overcrowded. There's also a spa and a fitness centre.

Rooftop pool at Nouvo City hotel, Bangkok. Photo / Nouvo City hotel

Food and drink:

The hotel has the Sara Restaurant and the Canal Restaurant, both with lots of great authentic Thai food to choose from. The Canal has an extensive buffet breakfast from 6am with plenty of options – including a chef who makes omelettes in front of you with your choice of filling. It's well worth adding on the breakfast option to your booking, to set you up for a day's exploring.

Contact: nouvocityhotel.com

The bottomline: Great location and good bang for your buck. Perfect for people visiting Bangkok for the first time.