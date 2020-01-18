Ce La Vi

If you have time for only one stop, make it at the top of the Marina Bay Sands hotel. Before 10pm an entry fee of SGD$22 ($25.50) will get you up to Ce La Vi and is redeemable towards food and drinks — normally observation deck entry on the 57th floor is SGD$23 alone. Arrive close to dusk to appreciate the jaw-dropping views by day and night and hang around to see the Spectra light show beamed from the towers (Sun-Thu 8pm and 9pm; Fri-Mon 8pm, 9pm and 11pm). Be aware that you must be a guest of the hotel to get anywhere near the famous infinity pool that you've seen in all the pictures.

Singapore bar and restaurant, Ce La Vi. Photo / Supplied

Lantern

You'll find the chic Lantern bar atop the Fullerton Bay Hotel on the Marina Bay waterfront. Try for a table near the water's edge for an unobstructed view of the harbour. Lantern also offers a different perspective of the Marina Bay Sands Spectra light show from across the bay.

Singapore's Lantern bar, located on top of the Fullerton Bay Hotel. Photo / Supplied

Club St and Ang Siang Hill

Head to Chinatown's Ang Siang Hill and intersecting Club St precinct for a mini bar crawl, taking your pick from a number of rooftop bars on top of restored colourful shophouses. such as Oxwell & Co and Fry Rooftop Bar & Bistro, not to mention streetfront and below-ground offerings too. The streets are closed to traffic on Friday and Saturday nights, making for an extra-cool party atmosphere. Leave the stilettos at home and go with something easier for moving between, and up and down, venues. There are no lifts here.

Oxwell & Co in Singapore's Club St precinct. Photo / Supplied

LeVeL33

LeVeL33 at the Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower is the world's highest urban microbrewery. The terrace wraps around the building with stunning views across Marina Bay and the city skyline; try a tasting flight while enjoying pub grub with a gourmet twist.

LeVeL33 can be found at the Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower in Singapore. Photo / Supplied

Smoke & Mirrors

You'll get 360-degree views of the city skyline and Marina Bay from this beautifully designed bar on top of the neoclassical National Gallery Singapore building in the Civic District. Known for its innovative cocktails, Smoke & Mirrors' sculptural bar is its centrepiece and offers a great view of the Formula One track from its long terrace each September when the Singapore Grand Prix hits town.

Smoke & Mirrors is known for its innovative cocktails. Photo / Supplied

Skai Bar

Not strictly rooftop but definitely up in the clouds is Skai, a craft cocktail bar and grill on Level 70 of Swissotel The Stamford in central Singapore. The Japanese-inspired space features floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of Marina Bay and the city. This is also home to Michelin-starred modern British restaurant Jaan by Kirk Westaway, and on Level 71 you'll find one of the hottest clubs in town, Bar Rouge.

Skai Bar can be found on level 70 of Swissotel The Stamford. Photo / Supplied

1-Altitude

Singapore's highest bar — and the tallest al fresco bar in the world at 282m above sea level — is 1-Altitude. on Level 63 at One Raffles Place. Entry starts from SGD$25, but includes at least one drink (non-alcoholic during the day). On Level 62 is the city's highest fine dining restaurant Stellar, which serves up Australian cuisine.