Hopefully visitors to Changi Airport's newest terminal "Jewel" will not mind a drop in temperature at the spectacular indoor rainforest.

Singapore's international airport has launched its annual Christmas fair, which this year has been inspired by the Disney film Frozen 2. With 'falling snow', characters from the animation and a themed light show, the airport terminal has been transformed into a festive winter wonderland.

Let it snow: Changi promises snow showers for its themed Christmas market. Photo / Supplied

Free to all visitors to Changi Airports Terminal 3, the Frozen Wonderland at Changi has been covered in a light dusting of (fake) snow. Open daily from 10am to 10pm until January 5, the airport has included "adventures" for young travellers in the Enchanted Forest.

The forest play park – opposite Check-in Row 11 – is open to all visitors with a valid airport receipt and includes four paths based, on the four elements: earth, water wind and fire.

The airport featues four 'seasonal' adventures for young travellers. Photo / Supplied

We imagine children will be clamouring for parents to "let them go".

Disney goodies are also being given away for young travellers and the opportunity to meet Anna, Elsa and Olaf the snowman on the weekends of November 22 and 29.

Changi's garden terminal has been transformed into a winter wonderland. Photo / Supplied

While Changi's garden terminal is famously full of 2,500 real trees, during the winter festival Terminal 1 will house a 13-metre tall Christmas tree.

Changi says the 13-metre Christmas tree is the largest seen at the airport. Photo / Supplied

Set against the green Forest Valley – the central hub connecting the airport terminals – a statement from the airport says it will be "the tallest Christmas tree ever seen in Changi."

Among the alternative festive activities held at the Frozen Wonderland will be a collection of handcrafting workshops, for visitors to make last minute Christmas gifts. On Level 5 travellers can try their hand at ukulele-painting, pop-up card-making and leathercraft.

Last year Changi held a magical Harry Potter-themed Christmas market. Photo / Supplied

After the success of last year's Harry Potter-themed Winter Wonderland Changi hopes that the Frozen makeover will capture some of the same magic of last year's event.