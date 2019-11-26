Plane passengers to the US flew into a panic over the weekend after the online visa processing site suffered IT outages.

The ESTA or "Electronic System for Travel Authorization" allows tourists from 36 nationalities including New Zealand to visit America and stay up to 90 days, visa free.

The travel permits are usually obtained by a visit to the government website and a short processing wait. Some travellers choose to apply for their ESTAs with just days before departure.

However an update to the site has led to a system outages, leaving visitors unable to apply in the usual way.

@CBP any idea when #ESTA applications will be back to normal after the failed website upgrade over the weekend? We've already missed a flight because of this. (hint: don't do software upgrades on a Friday) — Will Hall (@innerhippy) November 25, 2019

@MartinSLewis so it seems the US have broken the #ESTA website with last weeks update. Any advice for travellers who can’t get an ESTA in time for their travel 😢 — Liz Babbage (@LizBabbage) November 25, 2019

This technical hiccup occurred during an IT update over the weekend, as Poland was integrated into the travel scheme.

Many travellers applying online for travel waivers were greeted by a notice saying the site was down for maintenance.

"PLEASE CHECK BACK LATER" read the US Customs site.

According to the website the it had been "taken down for scheduled modernization" leading to delays in processing and stopping new applications being lodged.

Routine maitenance: Passengers were unable to apply for US travel authorisation over the weekend. Photo / Supplied

While the maintenance window was officially Thursday and Friday some passengers were complaining of technical difficulties continuing over the weekend.



Rebekah from Wellington told the Herald that she had been applying for Estas for herself and her husband's upcoming trip to the States, when she was served a message saying there was "an outage for maintenance."

When she was finally able to log her application there were still techincal problems.

"I had started our applications on Monday night, part of which a 4 digit code is emailed to you so you can carry on with your application. This email notification was not working."

This small IT glitch had huge knock-on effects for travellers to the US from the 36 participating countries.



Airlines cannot allow passengers to board plane to the states without proof that they have obtained a Travel Authorization.

To make matters worse it is one of the busiest times for travel to the United States, as the weekend before Thanksgiving.

One traveller Beverley Coult from the UK had been planning to visit friends for the US holiday. However having booked her travel in September last year, she had not realised that her electronic travel authorisation had expired. The ESTAs last for 24 months and allow for multiple entries.

@CBP The ESTA website says "The ESTA website will be down for scheduled modernization from 11/21/2019 to 11/22/2019. You will not be able to submit an application during this time.: WHEN IS IT OPEN AGAIN? I can't reach anyone on the CBP hotline — Heidi Fritze (@FritzeHeidi) November 22, 2019

Anyone in trouble with #ESTAapplication ? I can’t get a digit code from the system since last night. NEED HELP! — Elly エリー (@artblue_elly) November 25, 2019

"I was meant to be flying today, it's just so frustrating," Coult told the Daily Mail "I would have renewed my ESTA in June when it expired but I've had a lot on my plate this year."

Other travellers report of being given 24-hour turnaround promises visa agencies, which failed to materialise.

A last minute gamble that has cost some travellers thousands of dollars in cancelled flights and missed hotel reservations.

One couple from Surrey in the UK told the Daily Mail that they wasted around $3000 in non-refundable air fares and accommodation.

On Friday a spokesperson for the US Customs and Border Protection told The Times newspaper: "CBP has for many years recommended that prospective travellers complete the online ESTA form at least 72 hours in advance of travel to ensure sufficient time for processing."

The official website esta.cbp.dhs.gov published an alert reminding passengers that "arriving at the airport without a previously approved ESTA will likely result in being denied boarding."