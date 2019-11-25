While we swelter on the downward slope to Christmas, not everyone is feeling the heat from a steamy train station carriage on the way to work.

For the Rich Kids of Instagram, this spoiled lot are soaking up the sun on luxurious holidays across the globe and covering every second of their lavish lives on social media.

Don't park too close to the pool. Photo / Supplied, Instagram

Bragging about their luxurious lifestyles with snaps of super yachts and expensive cars in recent months, their lavish ways would make anyone envious.

All the money in the world can't buy you boot-space for a Christmas tree. Photo / Supplied, Instragram

This series of social snaps show why these privileged youths are causing such a stir online.

To the choppa'. Photo / Supplied, Instagram

Wheels at the ready. Photo / Supplied, Instagram

On Wednesdays, we wear pink. Photo / Supplied, Instagram

From jetting to The Bahamas on a private plane to taking your own helicopter from a rooftop, the pampered social media users are busy sunbathing, posing and sampling Michelin-star meals.

Lunch in luxury is a popular pastime for 'rich kids'. Photo / Supplied, Instagram

So many watches, so little time. Photo / Supplied, Instagram

The most popular pose, it would seem, is lounging around on the bonnet of an expensive car.

The bonnet pose is rather popular with the 'rich kids'. Photo / Supplied, Instagram

Others, however, preferred to take a cheeky snap while standing in front of their designer luggage before travelling on a private jet.