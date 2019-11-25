Large quantities of diesel have been spilled into Wellington Harbour after a botched refuelling of the cruise ship Radiance of the Seas.

The official estimate states that 400 litres of diesel were lost into the waters on Monday afternoon while the ship was in port.

While the spill is not as large as initially feared, the waters are home to marine wildlife including a colony of penguins.

"Any fuel spill like that isn't good," said Harbour Master Grant Nalder.

Advertisement

"The ship was taking in diesel. Fortunately yesterday's warm weather helped break up the spill quite rapidly."

Nalder insisted that the source of the spill had not come from the ship but from on shore.

The leak originated from shore-based pipes which flowed into the docks. An investigation into the fuelling station is under way.

CentrePort security and Greater Wellington Regional Council were part of the response to the spill.

Fire hoses were used to break up the slick and dissipate the spill.

Environmental protection staff were on the scene this morning and much of the initial fuel slick had already been broken up by the turbulent harbour waters.

Blue Penguins and other marine birds suffer the effects of fuel spills. Photo / File

Penguins were reportedly seen on the edge of the slick during response to the spill and the public in Wellington are being told to look out for birds that appear to be affected.

The marine birds' feathers and waterproofing can be damaged by diesel.

Advertisement

"Local environmental groups and Doc have asked for people to look out for oiled birds," Nalder told the Herald.

"We've had no reports yet [of affected wildlife] but we looked over the affected area this morning."

Royal Caribbean have been contacted for comment