Deal of the week: Roman roads

Take in spectacular scenery, fascinating architectural ruins and archaeological sites ona14-day tour through Southern Italy and Sicily.

This luxury coach tour is a history buff's delight, with guided visits to some of the county's most famous sites. Book by December 2 to secure a discounted tour price, starting at $4184pp, twin-share. The tour begins in Rome, departing on selected dates from April through to November next year. Contact: your travel agent or Globus Tours, 0800 000 883 or globustours.co.nz



Hip hip LA

Recently revived with an extensive make-over, Echo Park Lake is considered the "new hipster" area of Los Angeles. Located on the city's Eastside, the lake and its surrounding pathway have stunning views of the downtown skyline. Beacon Cafe has outdoor dining beside the water and is known for being environmentally conscious, using paper cups, compostable plates and bowls, biodegradable cutlery and coffee stirring-sticks made from pasta. Return airfares to Los Angeles and five nights' accommodation in Anaheim (not far from Disneyland) are priced from $1949pp, twin-share, from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch. Book by December 2. Travel between May 1 and June 17. Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz



Escape to Adelaide

Luxurious five-star accommodation at Playford Adelaide, private airport transfers and return airfares are all part of a three-night escape to Adelaide in February or March next year. Priced from $1279pp from Auckland, from $1309 from Wellington and from $1325 for travel from Christchurch, this package must be booked by November 27. Travel between February8to 19 or between February 24 to March 31.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz



Anyone for Tennis

Pack your sunhat and shades and head to the Australian Tennis Open in Melbourne — a three-night accommodation package includes your ticket to the annual Grand Slam tennis event. Priced from $445pp, twin-share, you'll get an Upper Rod Laver Ticket to the tennis and twin-share accommodation at Travelodge Hotel Melbourne, Docklands. Book by December12. Travel between January 19 and 22. Upgrades and extensions to your stay are available.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 303 132 or helloworld.co.nz



Art Deco Express

Step back in time aboard a vintage train bound for the Art Deco Festival in Napier in late February. This four-night, five-day holiday begins with a Northern Explorer train journey from Auckland to Palmerston North, where your vintage rail adventure begins. In Napier, your hotel accommodation comes with daily cooked breakfasts, two lunches and three dinners, plus a Silver Slipper Gala Dinner. Priced from $1995pp, twin-share, your return flight to Auckland is also covered. More than 250 Art Deco Festival events range from outdoor concerts and vintage car parades to fashion shows. Book as soon as possible to secure your tickets. The event is on from February 20 to 24. Contact: Susanne at Pukekohe Travel, 0800 785 386 or e-mail susanne@pukekohetravel.nz

travelassociates.co.nz



Delight in San Francisco

A must-visit location in San Francisco is Pier 39, where there's fresh seafood, interesting shops and street performers — there's even the delightful experience of seeing some of the "locals": sunbathing sealions.Afour-night San Francisco holiday with return Air New Zealand fares from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch, is priced from $2389pp, twin-share. Daily breakfasts are included. Book by November 25. Travel between July 29 and August 23. Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz

