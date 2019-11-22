Susan Buckland gets in hot water in Iceland discussing the most pressing issue of our times

The acclaimed Icelandic film and theatre director, Benedikt Erlingsson, has suggested we meet for the interview in one of Reykjavik's public hot pools. You'll be able to experience Iceland's pool culture, he explains. The British have their pubs. Icelanders have their geothermally heated pools and springs. They are favourite places for exercise, catching up with friends and talking business. There's nothing like semi-submersion in a hot tub to achieve consensus.

True. But in my case, retaining information while in a soporific haze of steam

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.