A trip to Adelaide uncovers hidden, delicious delights, writes Alexia Santamaria

I'm ashamed to admit that before the Tasting Australia Festival, my knowledge of Adelaide's food scene was limited.

Despite awareness of South Australia's excellent wine regions and abundance of luscious produce, I was still guilty of seeing Sydney and Melbourne as the go-to places for world-class cuisine in Australia. But after six days of embarrassingly excessive consumption, I can safely say I'm an Adelaide convert.

Tasting Australia is an annual celebration of South Australia's food and drink. Over 10 days, the 2019 festival hosted 100 events, meals and tasting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

GETTING THERE:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.