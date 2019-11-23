Ahi Kuranaharan

Travelling has taught me heaps. To let go of the familiar and to experience and embrace the unknown. Here's what I've learnt (In no particular order):

1. You don't need to be rich to travel.

2. Gestures speak volumes. All those years of terrible mime will pay off.

3. Smile more. Smile at myself and smile at others.

4. Choose taste over aesthetics. The best food joint are often found in the least

commercial and popular places.

5. When the universe sends you signs, pay attention.

6. All second-hand bookstores have remarkable storytellers roaming through the aisles. Stop. Slow down and listen.

7. If a random uncle approaches you and says he has prospective brides for you, he is not joking.

8. The world is big, and I will never see it all.

9. Experiences will be more valuable and rewarding than materialistic things.

10. There are many ways to be kind to people.

Writer and director Ahi Karunaharan in Sri Lanka. Photo / Supplied

11. It's not a place that changes you.

12. Always make copies of important travel documents (especially the details of your accommodation)'

13. It's okay to not love a place.

14. Getting lost in a new city could be like an episode of the Amazing Race.

It's all in the perspective.

15. Pack less, Fill it up at the destination.

16. You are never really alone.

17. Any opportunity to sing or to dance will fill your soul.

18. Value and celebrate all the small things.

19. I'm more capable of solo travel that I thought.

20. There is no right way to travel. You do you.

Ahi Karunaharan is the writer and director of My Heart Goes Thadak Thadak, playing until December 14 at Q Theatre.