Welcome to New York - now what? Bridget Jones has some suggestions, including a room filled with dirt.

The Big Apple. The Five Boroughs. The centre of the universe. In the words of Taylor Swift, Welcome to New York. If you can make it there, you'll make it anywhere.

Now, it's easier to actually get "there" from here, as Air New Zealand gears up for a new direct route to New York from October 2020, with tickets now on sale.

Flying three days a week, between Auckland and Newark Liberty International Airport, the flight will be the fifth-longest in operation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.