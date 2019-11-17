The most fun way to explore the sights and sounds of Singapore is from the sidecar of a vintage Vespa. Shandelle Battersby goes for a spin.

Sometimes you just have to obey the signs and see where they take you. For Simon Wong, this meant finding out who owned the pair of pristine off-white vintage Vespas with sidecars he'd walked past in his neighbourhood three days straight. This led to his first encounter with the man responsible for restoring them, Johnny Chen, and the pair clicked, going on to work together on fundraising projects for several years.

After realising the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.