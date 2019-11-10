Every single morning Oscar Curry gets a WhatsApp message from the same person on the other side of the world.

A friend in Togo, West Africa.

"Good morning my sweet brother, how are you!?"

It's a daily reminder of the kind of adventure you read about in books.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But for about 300 days of this year, Curry and his girlfriend Kristin Hall lived that adventure, warthogs and all.

The couple, both 28, have just got back and are living in Pāpāmoa Beach after having travelled more than 40,000km through 20 countries (one a disputed territory), from Ireland to the bottom

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Places visited (in order)