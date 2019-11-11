Speak softly, or not at all.

Leave your shoes at the entrance — you won't be needing them.

Pad quietly around on tatami mats in your pristine white toe socks, wearing a traditional yukata or casual kimono, sit and watch the waterfalls and the birds in this haven of green, not far from the roar of the cities of Tokyo and Yokohama, a galaxy away in peace and quiet.

We're at Sanyo-so Ryokan, a traditional style of Japanese accommodation, about two and a half hours by train from Tokyo, and a world away in culture.

Sanyo-so is by the Izu

