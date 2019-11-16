Take a breather from Dubrovnik and discover Cavtat, writes Sarah Pollok.

If you've heard of a TV series called Game of Thrones, you're probably familiar with the ancient town of Dubrovnik. The trouble is, so are thousands of other travellers, who pour through the cobblestone streets each day. Once you've snapped some pics and taken in the history, experience the real Dalmatian coast in the southern town of Cavtat.

Getting there

When it comes to making the 20km journey between towns, you can travel by road or sea. The local bus route 10 departs every hour, with a schedule available

