Juliette Sivertsen flies aboard Emirates EK901 from Dubai to Amman

The Plane:

Boeing 777-300

Flight time: Two and a half hours.

Seat: 47G, an aisle seat in the middle row.

Passengers: Many travellers and tourists, some hikers (myself included) and a few Jordanians. There were quite a few empty seats, so fortunately for me, my neighbour scooted off to a spare seat, leaving a glorious amount of room to wiggle around in.

Meals: I know, it's a big claim, but I can confirm I had the most delicious in-flight meal of my life, shakshouka, which is a breakfast of sauteed eggs with onions, tomatoes and cheese fatayer. I'd never heard of a cheese fatayer prior to this flight and I still can't be exactly sure what it is (some sort of Middle Eastern pie), but it was outstanding and that's really all that matters when you're in the sky.

Entertainment: As this was the last connecting flight after a long trip from Auckland and an overnight layover in Dubai, I fell asleep before I even got the chance to view the movies. But Emirates has extensive in-flight entertainment options which I didn't even come close to exhausting on the previous 20 hours of flying. There was also in-flight Wi-Fi, which I've never used in the past, but I enjoyed sending a message from the sky back to family, who were eager to find out whether I got one of those mythical upgrades. I did not.

Toilets: Clean. No queues. Plane toilets fortunately remained in a reasonable condition on a short flight.

The bottom line: Comfortable flight to Jordan, with a rare, memorable breakfast.