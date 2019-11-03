Extraordinary footage of a "woman passenger at the controls of an aircraft during a scheduled flight" is being investigated by Russian prosecutors, say reports.

A video shows the woman - named Anna - in the co-pilot's seat apparently flying a plane over Siberia.

The pilot's voice is heard giving the instructions to the passenger who is believed to be in her late 20s and without flying qualifications.

Reports say the flight was by Russian airline InAero involving an Antonov-24 flight from Yakutsk to Batagai.

The woman enjoyed a "real life flight simulator" on a passenger flight, said one account.

The flight was reportedly made on 31 August 2019, but the video has only emerged now.

The woman evidently posted pictures and video on Instagram after the flight - but now these have been deleted.

The woman is seen inside the cockpit. Photo / Australscope

She said "This was unbelievably cool" and "Thank you!".

Russian 5-TV channel reported the pilot's name as Kirill S, and the woman was variously described as his "girlfriend" and a "very close friend".

"Back, to the right, now to the left and turn it back", the pilot is heard saying, according to The Siberian Times.

She then queries the pilot, pointing at the navigation display: "Why can't I get there?"

He answers: "Well, I have no idea why you can't get there."

If it was a scheduled passenger flight, it is not known how many people were on board.

Transport prosecutors in the region of Yakutia are investigating the video, reported multiple media including The Siberian Times.

IrAero airlines told news.Ykt.ru that it has begun a "thorough check" into the allegations.

A spokesman said: "There are doubts that these materials have anything to do with our airline's activities in providing passengers transportation."

IrAero is an airline based in the Siberian city of Irkutsk operating flights within Russia and internationally.