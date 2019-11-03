A 45-year-old New Zealand woman who went missing on Friday from the island of Folegandros was found on a dinghy on Sunday, far from where she was lost.

The tourist was found by a Heraklion Central Port Authority boat, 55 nautical miles north of Heraklion. She was exhausted when found and was transferred to the hospital as soon as the boat landed on Heraklion.

The woman was in Greece on vacation with her husband. They were sailing the Aegean on a sailboat. On Friday, the woman got on a dinghy to go shopping on Folegandros island.

In the afternoon, after she finished her shopping, she called her husband and said she is about to return to the sailboat. Then she vanished.

Thankfully, the woman was found off the coast of Crete 55 nautical miles north of Heraklion in Crete and more than 23 nautical miles south of Folegandros.

The dinghy did not have a motor and was swept off course by strong currents, according to local news outlets.