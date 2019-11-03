Spot a Te Araroa Trail walker coming through Whanganui last season?

No surprise as the trail had its biggest year with almost 1200 through walkers, up from 1000 the previous summer, while tens of thousands more completed individual sections.

Through walkers came from 31 nations and the biggest group, some 25 per cent, were Kiwis.

Will TA walkers continue to rise? That is hard to say, but it is reasonable to think that the novelty factor is still there and that the 2018-19 figure will be exceeded.

