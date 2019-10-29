Location:

Around the corner from Hosuisusukino subway station, a couple of stops from the main Sapporo station.

Check-inexperience: After the usual photocopying of my passport, the receptionist gave me a slip of paper with the keycode for my room. Another had the keycode for the women's onsen. I was invited to choose a pillow from the colour-coded pillow library. SuperHotel provides nightwear in two sizes. The larger size was a comfortable fit for me but too small for larger Kiwis.

Room: Was what is often described as a "semi-double" in Japan, meaning it's fine for one person but a squeeze for two. It had a double bed, desk,fridge and a TV with Japanese channels only. Other facilities included a kettle, hairdryer, air conditioner, ample power points, and a USB charging pointright by the bed. Decor was minimal, beige and forgettable.

The bed: The bed was excellent, firm but comfortable.

Bathroom: The bathroom was very compact, with a shower over a small, deep tub, basin, and toilet.

Toiletries: Soap, shampoo and conditioner in pump bottles, and packaged toothbrush and toothpaste sets. Female guests are invited to choose from a selection of "ladies amenities" at check-in. These include sheet face masks, bath salts, hair ties, and organic rose scented shampoo.

Price: From $125 per night, including breakfast.

Facilities: The self-service laundry on the second floor costs about $4 forwashing; drying is free. Despite being a budget hotel, there are men's and women's onsens, with water from a natural hot spring source. According to the room guide, the mineral contentis good for ailments such as neuralgia, muscle pain, frozen shoulder, and bruises. It certainly was very relaxing to soak in it after a busy day sightseeing.

Wi-Fi: Free, and generally fast, although noticeably slower at breakfast time.

View: None.

Noise: Surprisingly quiet, given its location in a busy area.

Food and drink: The breakfast buffet is a mix of Japanese and Western foods, with the menu changing daily. I found there was sufficient choice to have a decent breakfast. The hotel doesn't do any other meals and if you want a drink, there are vending machines with a selection of beer and soft drinks.

Contact: superhoteljapan.com/en/s-hotels/susukino/

Perfect for: The budget-conscious who still want a bit of comfort.

The bottom line : SuperHotel Sapporo-Susukino is great value for money and I'd happily stay there again.