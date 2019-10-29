Location:

Around the corner from Hosuisusukino subway station, a couple of stops from the main Sapporo station.

Check-inexperience: After the usual photocopying of my passport, the receptionist gave me a slip of paper with the keycode for my room. Another had the keycode for the women's onsen. I was invited to choose a pillow from the colour-coded pillow library. SuperHotel provides nightwear in two sizes. The larger size was a comfortable fit for me but too small for larger Kiwis.

Room: Was what is often described as a "semi-double" in Japan, meaning it's fine for one person but a squeeze

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.